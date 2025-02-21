A South African woman's romantic proposal to her girlfriend has captured hearts across social media, with the touching moment showing both brides-to-be overcome with emotion

The viral video shows the content creator @anelisasobekwa dropping her phone and meeting her girlfriend at knee level as she accepts the life-changing question

The proposal highlights South Africa's progressive stance on same-sex marriages, being the fifth country globally to legalize these unions in 2006

One woman shared a video of how her girlfriend popped the question. The emotional moment went viral.

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming proposal video has left social media users emotional after showing a woman getting down on one knee to ask for her girlfriend's hand in marriage. Content creator @anelisasobekwa, known for her travel content, shared the special moment capturing the raw emotions as she accepted her partner's proposal with her caption:

"Finally a fiancée 💍"

In the touching video, the creator can be seen being overcome with emotion as her girlfriend proposes, with both women eventually kneeling together in a moment of pure connection. The tender moment shows @anelisasobekwa clutching her cheeks as tears roll down her face before she drops her phone to fully embrace the life-changing moment.

Following the proposal, she shared stunning images of the engagement ring and beautiful couple photos, capturing their joy and love.

Love and equality in modern SA

The proposal showcases the beauty of love in modern South Africa, where same-sex marriages have been legally recognized since the Civil Union Act of 2006. The country's forward-thinking approach made it the fifth nation globally to legalize same-sex unions, showing its commitment to equality and human rights.

Under Section 9 of the Constitution and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, same-sex individuals and couples are protected against discrimination. Same-sex couples in South Africa enjoy full marriage benefits, including inheritance rights and end-of-life decision-making.

The country's progressive legislation goes beyond marriage to include adoption rights, allowing partners in permanent domestic life partnerships to adopt children and form legally recognized family units.

Like heterosexual marriages, these unions must be solemnized by authorized marriage officers and registered through the Department of Home Affairs, ensuring equal recognition and protection under the law.

Mzansi reacts to beautiful moment

@Ntsakisi_kayM observed:

"The fact that you went down and met her at her knee, it simply means you are in this emotionally with her and in that moment, congratulations may your love win ❤️🍾🍾"

@vuyi_mkhize gushed:

"oh nkosi siphefumula ngenxeba this year😭😭😭😭😭😭 CONGRATULATIONS❤🎈"

@LikhoMakabane joked:

"Single people, welcome to season 2... Congratulations mama ❤️"

@letsatsi_the_fairy noticed:

"The way you dropped the phone to be in the moment!!! 😭"

@zamokuhle.e related:

"Throwing the phone is one of the most real things I'd do too😭"

@Busisiwe shared:

"I've been following you for years and I'm so happy for you!"

@Abulele declared:

"One thing about love? It will ALWAYS win! 🥹"

