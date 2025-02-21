A heartbroken young lady was filmed by her friend crying uncontrollably in bed wrapped in a blanket as she struggled to deal with mjolo heartbreak

Her friend, who had warned her about the man, toughened her up and even handed her a cold beverage, asking her not to fall apart because of a guy

The emotional yet humorous video had social media users torn between feeling sorry for her and laughing at her friend's unique way of offering comfort

A woman covered her head with a blanket, crying like a baby after her boyfriend hurt her. Image: @sandaaa068

Heartbreak is never easy, and when love turns sour, people deal with the pain in different ways. Some cry for days, others binge-watch monies, and some just want to be left alone. Sometimes, having good friends around during such tough times can make all the difference, even if they don't always offer the usual kind of support.

A TikTok user, @sandaaa068, posted a clip of herself in tears, hurt because of a man named Xola.

The woman breaks down into tears because of mjolo

The video starts with the young woman lying on her tummy in bed, crying loudly like a baby, her head completely covered with a blanket. Overwhelmed by heartbreak, she sobs uncontrollably. Her friend, however, has a different approach to comforting her.

She pulls back the blanket and, instead of offering words of deep encouragement, she simply says she told her about Xola. She then hands her a cider, telling her to drink and stop crying. Surprisingly, the heartbroken lady takes the drink without hesitation, wiping her tears as she sips.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The lady receives comfort from Mzansi

The young lady posted her video twice on TikTok, firstly with a popular sound, which went viral, gaining 1.3M views and nearly 1.5K comments from social media users who begged for the video in its original form. She shared the second clip, which reached 892K views and over 2K comments from online users who found it hilarious.

Some sympathised with her pain, while others appreciated how her friend wasted no time offering comfort, handing her a cider to help her drown her sorrows.

A woman comforts her crying friend with a cold beverage. Credit: Prostock-Studio

User @Pearls commented:

"Even though I’ve never had this type of heartbreak, I feel for usisi bethuna (this woman)😭🥺. May she heal, uyageza uXola (this Xola guy is bad news)😭😭."

User @BreannaMoves said:

"Yoh!!! This isn’t going, this is premium relocation to a foreign country 😅😂😫."

User @Maserame@Seema🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"The more you watch the funnier it gets🤣🤣."

User @Ora shared:

"The person helping her wants to laugh so badly 😭😭."

User @_dkamo added:

"Guys leave men alone."

User @Lele_Moyane said:

"People don't realise that healing comes easy when you have a strict friend in such situations honestly, I can't do having a soft friend in such situations 😭😭. Shout at me, do something!"

