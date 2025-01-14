A young lady began 2025 on a sour note after umjolo showed her flames, leaving her heartbroken and unable to hold her emotions

The hun recorded herself in an emotional state and shared her clip on TikTok, gaining massive views as people resonated with her pain

Her comment section was soon filled with comments from social media users who promised her that it would get better as many understood the pain of umjolo

A babe was left emotional after her man broke her heart. Image: @mimishikundu

It is only the beginning of the new year, and mjolo stress is not giving ladies a break. A babe, heartbroken by a relationship, shared an emotional clip of herself in tears, vulnerable, expressing the pain caused by someone else's son.

The video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @mimishikundu, gaining 383K views, 40K likes, and 1.7K comments from social media users who understood her pain.

The pain of umjolo

In the clip, @mimishikundu sits facing the camera, sobbing like a child. Unsure of what to do with herself, she repeatedly clutches the neck of her t-shirt, which is soaked in tears and pulls it up as if to cover her mouth. In her caption, she shares:

"I've never been so hurt like this before."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi speaks on the pain of mjolo

The clip generated many comments from social media users who consoled the @mimishikundu, promising her it would improve. Many shared their pain caused by umjolo, and others reminded her to seek God amid her pain.

User @Tlotlo Mekgwe commented:

"We're only 10 days in the year tlhe bathing, setse le llela bashimane (you're already crying for men) 😩 alena di (you don't have) vision board, resolutions or something ai."

User @Lnnocentia Cindy Mal said:

"Don't cry chomi Mina bakhethe enye intombi in front of me lapho I'm 8 months pregnant with his child."

User @tshegofatsopule16 shared:

"This was me last night😔. I guess we will be ok."

User @buhle jaden Khumalo advised:

"Get a shoulder to lean on, ungazoskhalela la (and stop crying)😂😂😂awuna (don't you have a) male bestie kanti?"

User @Bariatric Queen Hlengiwe said:

"Chomi? Baby? My love? Not for indoda my lady yezwa, he is not worth it doll."

User @kamogelomakinta added:

"Don't worry, it's just a phase that's going to pass, but know that God gives you pain and also the power to overcome the pain, but it's gonna be okay and remember God loves you😭🥹💗."

