A local medical practitioner who recently trended for sharing details of physical and financial abuse by her husband shared a video of herself taking a big step towards healing

The doctor revealed that she was in the process of reclaiming her maiden surname in a post shared on TikTok exciting many online

Social media users showed her major support promising to celebrate with her when the whole process was over

A local doctor celebrated starting her journey towards divorcing her husband whom she separated with. Image: Dr Celiwe Dada

Dr Celiwe Dada, a doctor and mother of three, made waves with her latest video. In the post, shared from her lawyer's office, the woman shared her first step in the divorce process, marking a monumental shift in her life.

The clip was shared under her TikTok handle @dr_celiwe, gaining massive views and exciting social media users who flooded the comment section celebrating the big news and wishing her the best as she embarks on the lengthy divorce process.

Breaking free and owning her journey

The clip shared starts by showing a page written 'divorce matters' before moving to show the gorgeous doctor taking a video selfie while at the offices, playing a song that says it's over. The smart babe captioned her video sharing she was reclaiming her maiden surname and in the process of becoming Mrs Ndaba.

Despite having endured abuse at the hands of her husband and being blacklisted trying to please her husband, the young doctor looked excited as she began her journey to freedom.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrated the doctor's bold move

The doctor's post on TikTok gained massive traction, sparking a lively conversation in the video streaming app. Social media users rallied behind her, expressing excitement and admiration. Some suggested that after the country was done fighting GBV, they should hold a big divorce party for the mother of three.

A mother of three was praised for taking a bold step towards her freedom. Image: @dr_celiwe

User @Sk bliss shared: said:

"As soon as the divorce decree is granted, we need a divorce party as a country 😂."

User @Miss Rudo shared:

"I will never forgive you for not graduating as Dr Ndaba😭😭. I'm so happy you're now Dr Ndaba 😍😍this is one divorce that deserves a huge divorce party sana💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼ur beautiful and will find luv again."

User @N.T added:

"After my own, this is one important Divorce that needs after party 💯😂."

User @Zim...Zangqa commented:

"I wish you emotional strength during the process 🫂🫂. Divorce is not easy at all, it doesn't matter who initiated it. There will be times when you will break and feel powerless and overwhelmed. Pray."

User @Tsholo Mongae said:

"There's no coming back, you've won. You have found yourself. You're whole, beautiful, healed, blessed, strong, inspirational. You are more than you ever thought you not mama👏."

User @MaSabela shared:

"🥰 The beginning of a new chapter and new blessings, all the best ❤️."

