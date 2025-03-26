Two adorable twins with angelic voices stole Mzansi's hearts again as they celebrated reaching a milestone on TikTok with a meaningful song

The duo, known for their flawless harmonies and vibrant energy, shared a clip on TikTok where they performed a Xhosa song about a long journey ahead requiring courage

The clip warmed many hearts online, with social media users gushing over their talent, love for music, and the creative nature

Local twins celebrated reaching a milestone on a social media platform with a song and a dance. Image: @namso_smile

Source: TikTok

Hitting a milestone on social media is a big deal, and these twins made sure to celebrate theirs especially.

The beloved duo, who have built a strong following with their impressive harmonies and adorable energy, hit one million TikTok followers and marked the moment with a meaningful Xhosa song.

The ciral clip was shared under TikTok handle @namso_smile, where it ranked in massive viwes likes, and comments.

Twins sing a heartfelt song to celebrate their milestone

In the heartwarming video, the twins are standing in the middle of the road dressed in their school uniform. It is unclear if they are on their way to school or heading home, but their excitement is undeniable.

One twin, carrying her mother's bag, pulls out a comb and turns it into a makeshift microphone as she sings passionately. Her sister can not contain her happiness and dances in celebration, clearly thrilled about the one million followers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the milestone with the twins

The clip gained 1.3M views, 155K likes and over 2.5K comments from social media users who loved the twin girl's performance. Many praised their singing talent sharing that they got the gift of their voice from their mom. Some admitted to not understanding a single work of Xhosa but still loved their voices and the twins' content.

Others joked bout the creative user of a comb as a microphone, while some gave props to their mother for raising such joyful and respectful kids, calling her a queen.

Twins sisters danced and sang with their mom while in full uniform in the middle of the street. Image: @namso_smile

Source: TikTok

User @CarrieB

"I just love them sending hugs all the way from Texas!"

User @Sidonkatete 😍perseverance ❤️

"Thank you South Africa today comments are n English 😭😂😂You don’t keep yo neighbors away from the tea 😭😭."

Lee_Ndlovu

"Yes, girls look at the movement they enjoy what they do🥰🥰."

Emily Leballo

"Gifted children. May God protect them against evil people. I love them and enjoy their performance."

User @zoe💌

"These kids are such characters sana, bantswempu qha 🤣❤️."

User @Turmyl😘🥰🤩🇿🇦

"They are so adorable. I can watch them all day without understanding a word."

3 Briefly News articles about twins

A young mom showed her followers how she carried both her twins on her back at the same time, leaving many men acknowledging the strength of women.

Twin daughters broke into a Xhosa song about showing off relatives after their mom gave them R10 each on their way to school.

Twin sisters who are dating the same man proudly showed off their engagement as their lover went down one knee with two rings, shocking Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News