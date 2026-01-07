Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, recently jetted off to New York City to usher in the new year

Famous for their fondness for travel, the globetrotters crossed another stop from their bucket lists while giving followers a glimpse into their holiday, filled with epic fashion moments

Social media admired the pair's vacation content, from outfit checks to exploring the city, flooding the comment sections to admire the Mthombenis' adventure

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni visited New York City over the festive season. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Another day, another Mthombeni vacation, and this time, Dr Musa and Liesl took over New York City.

Four months after returning from a holiday in the Philippines, the couple celebrated the festive season overseas, ushering in the new year surrounded by breathtaking views and focusing on quality time away from the public eye.

On 29 December 2025, the pair officially announced their departure with a hilarious video, alluding to Liesl's spontaneous personality.

"Note to self: Don’t tell your wife you’re happy to do whatever she wants to do; there will be consequences."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

And just like that, they were off, sharing airport "Terminal A" content and giving followers a glimpse of their pre-holiday celebrations.

The posts that followed were dedicated to the pair showcasing their immaculate streetwear and matching looks, with Liesl giving detailed "outfit of the day" vlogs while her husband acted as her photographer throughout the trip.

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni enjoyed a relaxing holiday in New York City, showcasing their street style and matching looks. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Their luxurious getaway looked like something straight out of a New York-styled music video, from the oversized jeans and fur coats to Liesl's Yankees hats. Their social media updates left fans both inspired and envious of their global celebrations.

New York is one of the couple's many international holiday destinations of 2025, having gone to Hong Kong, Paris and the Philippines.

On 7 January 2026, Musa announced that they had to cut their holiday short, and while he did not state the reason, he expressed that they would "rather be safe than sorry."

Nevertheless, their vacation content remains the talk of the town, with fans still reeling over the high-fashion looks and breathtaking scenery the couple shared before their sudden departure.

Watch the footage from Liesl and Musa Mthombeni's holiday below.

Social media reacts to Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's holiday

The Mthombenis ' trip served major travel goals and left followers admiring their latest international getaway and immaculate style. Read some of their comments below.

theodore_sebolai admired Dr Musa Mthombeni's outfit:

"Look, man, you can easily be cast for #powerseries in that fit. It's so NY."

kudzani_bk gushed over Liesl Laurie's look:

"It's giving Liesl Lopez. Stunning!!"

edwardsjuanita7 showed love to the couple:

"To a couple that defines grace and partnership, Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni, may 2026 be a year of boundless affection and new horizons. I wish you a season filled with warmth, professional triumphs, and beautiful moments of serenity together. Happy New Year!"

fatmaally._ said:

"Having your own personal photographer is so nice."

Siya Kolisi and new girlfriend go on holiday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi and his rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John, being spotted together at a holiday destination.

Months after their romance came to public knowledge, the pair appeared more comfortable being seen together.

Source: Briefly News