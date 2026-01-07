South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa recently responded to Black Coffee's appeal for his divorce

The star shared a lengthy message on social media regarding his reason for approving of the DJ's motive

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Penuel's words

Penuel approves of Blac Coffee appealing his divorce.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, January just happened to become even more interesting on social media as the popular music producer, DJ Black Coffee, and his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, are back in the spotlight, and the controversial podcaster Penuel had a lot to say about their recent drama.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the podcaster revealed on social media that he was super proud of the internationally acclaimed star for appealing his divorce from Mlotshwa.

This was after Mlothswa was granted a good settlement by the High Court in October 2025. He further mentioned how the South African Western laws are trying so hard to mix with cultural practices.

"I'm glad that Black Coffee is appealing the ruling of his divorce from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Part of the nonsense in South Africa is this mixing of cultural practices and Western laws. On top of the fact that cultural leaders are useless and seemingly have no power over cultural prescription. Black South Africans need to catch a wake-up and draw a serious line between culture and legality, so we can stop having dizzy cases like this. If you're marrying culturally, keep it purely cultural, with zero intervention of Roman-Dutch courts. The highest authority should be chiefs & kings only."

Penuel further shared that this battle between the two stars is a brilliant case study for everyone who is married and those who are thinking of getting married in South Africa:

"If you're marrying legally, keep it purely legal and keep out all cultural things like ilobolo, umembeso, umabo, etc. and only operate through the courts. This case is a brilliant case study for all people who are married or thinking of getting married in South Africa. We're all paying attention."

See the post below:

SA responds to Penuel's reaction

Shortly after Penuel shared his thoughts about the Divorce appeal on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MncubeJr said:

"In the event that one does choose to stick primarily to 'custom', how will that marriage be moderated? In the event of a dispute or separation, who's going to ensure the woman does not get the short end of the stick? We can't shy away from the fact that, in its essence, customs are patriarchal and seek only to validate men as significant figures."

@lulaland22 wrote:

"I agree with you on this. The law is the law; it should not be emotional, or it sets a precedent that causes chaos going forward."

@lioneszT commented:

"Mara, from our great-grandparents, the system has always been mixed. Why must we change it today because of a celebrity family drama."

@AthiNkala99 responded:

"So-called Western law does actually recognise lobola as a binding marriage contract. It’s not an opinion; it’s the law in black and white. You’d have to change that law to get the outcome you desire. But yes, this is an interesting case!"

