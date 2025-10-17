South African controversial Nota Baloyi recently defended Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa on social media

The music executive blasted DJ Black Coffee after he shared a post regarding their divorce

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Baloyi had to say

Nota Baloyi claps back at DJ Black Coffee.

Source: Getty Images

Welele, things aren't looking great for the popular music producer, DJ Black Coffee, after news of his divorce settlement went viral on social media and news of his adultery scandal became the talk of the town among netizens.

Black Coffee decided to break his silence after his divorce with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa went viral and took his time to warn peeps about posting pictures of his children on their pages without his permission, however the controversial music executive blasted him and defended his ex-wife, mentioning how the DJ was happy when people dragged the actress and that now it was his chance he cries foul.

"You enjoyed when your fans harassed their mother, spare us please & keep both hands on the Ferrari steering-wheel if you're not going to have it modified. Reckless endangerment is a crime," Baloyi wrote.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota blasting Black Coffee

Shortly after the star decided to drag Black Coffee on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Noma99177 said:

"Nota thank you for defending Enhle, thank you Baba."



@mampapatla6 commented:

"He is right to have your opinion, but don't post his pics, remember he is pleading nicely next time you might find yourself defending a lawsuit ka lawyer ya state."



@Shiax25 wrote:

"Well said, he is a douche this guy. He was smart and laughing, talking about how he will have a party when his divorce is finalised. Now that it is, he wants some mercy and acts like he cares about his kids. One hand wh*re man."

@PutinOmuhle mentioned:

"Someone has to tell this toxic abuser that he's no saint. He perpetuated Enhle's social media abuse, and now he's trying to play daddy good to his kids, mxm."

@Taison_s75 responded:

"Nota, your ex filed for divorce claiming that u were immature and acted like a child, and now I see exactly what she meant. You have no right to criticise someone for being divorced when your own ex-wife left you for neglecting her, even in the most sacred part of your marriage."

Old video of Black Coffee's divorce plans resurfaces

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee's old video of him discussing his divorce resurfaced. The DJ had been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she was officially divorced.

Fans of the musician took to social media to comment on his video, where he said, "Remember, it's all the search, that's what it is. Searching for happiness, and in the end, I don't think we are gonna be able to find and define it," says the DJ.

