Popular South African actor and businessman Loyiso McDonald recently discussed his beliefs

McDonald, who was a guest on Engineer Your Life, also opened up about his childhood, being a father to his son, and losing his stepfather

Fans of the Inimba actor took to the YouTube channel to comment on the actor's interview

Former The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald recently opened up about fatherhood, his beliefs, and growing up without his biological father.

McDonald, who recently landed a role on Inimba, was a guest on the popular YouTube channel, Engineer Your Life.

The thespian has been trending on social media since his character, Lazarus, began a relationship with Zoleka (Lunathi Mampofu).

McDonald, who was a guest on the popular YouTube channel, Engineer Your Life, on Friday, 17 October 2025, shared his views about life.

When McDonald is asked if he's spiritual, he replies: "I don't consider myself a spiritual person."

The star also adds that the things he finds spiritual are going for a walk, being in nature, driving his car, and spending time with his son.

The former The Queen actor also opened up about how fatherhood has changed him and how the birth of his son allowed him to understand his parents more and be in their shoes.

McDonald also encouraged his fans to live life fully, and concluded the interview by saying that he doesn't believe in heaven or hell.

"I don't believe in heaven or hell. I believe that this is it; once it's gone, it's gone. We don't get multiple takes in this thing called life," says the star.

Social media reacts to McDonald's interview



@Lebo-Aaliyah said:

"I remember seeing Loyiso perform at UJ in a theater production of Othello, Circa between 2010-2011."

@ethelkennedy9763 reacted:

"Wow, wow... I had to stop what I was watching and click the moment I saw Loyiso's picture. One of my favourites."

@Rebranded-u23k responded:

"He is a philosopher, rational, and realistic."

@Madam_GucciBronjie wrote:

"He is such a humble and smart man. Art is really something he's passionate about, and not only doing it for fame, I like that about him. He is also not fazed by fake glitz and glam; he just wants to be himself. That's why powerful people like him are rare in this industry. His attitude and beliefs will take him very far. All the best to him."

@RalebogaMumakwe responded:

"How I've always admired Loyiso since his days on The Queen. Thank you for this great episode."

@ThembisJournal said:

"I’ve been following Loyiso for a long time; he used to post his wife a lot, but I guess he stopped for personal reasons. He has grown so much in the arts; it’s beautiful to watch. Well done, mahn!"

