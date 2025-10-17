Popular actor Charles Phasha, who has starred on Nikiwe, Isibaya , and Generations, recently opened up about his role on Scandal!

The talented actor recently landed the character of Tlhogi's uncle, Lebone, on the eTV soapie

Fans of the show have been dragging the actor's character on social media since joining the show

'Scandal!' star Charles Phasha says every community has a Lebone.

Talented actor Charles Phasha has broken his silence regarding his latest character as Lebone on eTV's soapie Scandal!

The former Generations actor has been trending on social media since he landed the role of Tlhogi's uncle, Lebone, on the show.

Lebone, who previously molested his niece Tlhogi, infuriated Scandal! fans this week when he lured Lihle to a hotel.

Phasha shared in an interview with TimesLIVE on Thursday, 16 October 2025, that playing the creepy role wasn't just a character, but a responsibility.

The actor adds that there’s a Malome Lebone in every family, school, community, church, or social gathering.

The former Nikiwe star also shared that the backlash he's receiving shows that they did their job right with the character.

Phasha also shares that he's only seeing the criticism on social media.

"Otherwise, it’s mostly compliments from people appreciating how I carried such a heavy and difficult role with conviction and realness,” says the actor.

The eTV soapie shared a clip on its X account of Lebone getting a beating from Lihle's father in the hotel on Thursday, 16 October 2025, episode.

Scandal! fans drag Lebone

@LeeMpaki commented:

"Botsotso did an amazing job, considering that Lihle was rude towards him every time he tried to alert her about Lebone, but he never gave up, and for that, he saved Lihle from being molested. Thank you #etvScandal for these episodes as a reminder, or rather awareness and alert for parents and young girls/boys out there to be vigilant!"

@Zamatola05 reacted:

"The real hero here is Botsotso. The way he has been attentive to Lihle's well-being is that of a father, which Nhloso has failed dismally. If Botsotso did not come through, Nhloso would still be focusing on his new family, and Lihle would have been in deep sheet."

@JenniferMkhonza wrote:

"The reason why Thlogi can’t have izingane (kids) is because Lebone wamenza njalo (did that to her) when she was still young, that’s why Lebone and Thlogi's mom are not on good terms, jaaa, and that’s why Thlogi's picture is on his Laptop. Mdala will find out."

@Deartroublegal reacted:

"I knew from the very beginning when I saw how the so-called 'uncle' looked at Tlhogi, gore (that) he is nothing but trouble. Thank you, #etvScandal, that was a good scene, teenagers will be extra careful when dealing with the likes of Lebone. There are a lot of them out there."

@jaybug1313 said:

"Gr*oming is real, if you find yourself lying to those that care for you, it means what you're doing is wrong."

Actor Charles Phasha breaks his silence on playing Lebone on 'Scandal!'.

eTV cancels Scandal! after 20 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetle and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

