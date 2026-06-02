On 13 May 2026, Cyan Boujee shared a vlog about life after she deactivated her official Instagram and TikTok accounts

A snippet of her explaining an unexpected reaction to her favourite beverage, prompting social media users to debate whether the incident could be a sign of pregnancy

Cyan Boujee previously shared her experience of terminating a pregnancy at six months

Cyan Boujee's recent vlog had fans reading between the lines. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee sent the rumour mill into overdrive with her revelation in a viral video. Cyan Boujee sparked fresh pregnancy rumours after she shared her experience of drinking iced coffee.

The DJ, whose real name previously amused South Africans, has been keeping a low profile after suddenly deactivating her Instagram and TikTok accounts. Cyan has been keeping her fans updated on her life through her YouTube vlogs.

Cyan Boujee sparks fresh pregnancy rumours

On Wednesday, 13 May 2026, Cyan Boujee shared a 27-minute vlog on her Boujee Space YouTube account. The vlog was shared with the title “Life after I disappeared”.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok user Twitchclips9189 reshared a snippet in which she shared that she had vomited after drinking iced coffee. In the viral clip, Cyan Boujee said the experience left her confused, considering that she always drinks iced coffee.

“Like I just vomited the whole coffee, like that is just so crazy. I'm just actually going to take a bath because now I smell like vomit, but oh my gosh, why though? I mean, the coffee was so great, I think I'm gonna make myself another one just to double-check if the problem might have been the coffee. I used to love iced coffee a lot back in the day, but now like I usually drink a lot of like normal coffee, hot coffee. So, I tried that iced one, I think 2 hours after chilling by the couch and then I vomited like that,” Cyan Boujee said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's unusual coffee experience

The clip quickly fuelled speculation among social media users, with many debating whether the incident could be linked to pregnancy. However, Cyan Boujee did not mention pregnancy in the video.

Here are some of the comments:

@Itslucia 🔥 explained:

“She threw up because she drank it too fast lol. It’s happened to me many times as well, I get really nauseous when I drink coffee too quickly 😭.”

@chatty.themomprenuer said:

“This answers my questions 😂, I saw her video dancing, and there was a bump. I'm happy 🥰”

@Relebohile Hlalele shared:

“She didn't say anything about pregnancy, and since when does vomiting mean pregnancy?”

@Kelebogile Mooketsa asked:

“Why would she drink coffee if she’s pregnant? And she didn’t say anything about pregnancy.”

@user253472734533 remarked:

“I watched the vlog. I think she's just entertaining pregnancy rumours, or she is indeed preggie.”

@Z🐅 explained:

“She did a gastric sleeve and her food intake is limited, and sometimes she can't finish/down her food.”

@Ijustworkherebro suggested:

“I think you guys should watch the vlog she just posted. She’s definitely pregnant 👍🏽”

@sychonhlanhla fumed:

“Y’all are so good with this, but let her tell the world herself, and don’t do it for her.”

Mzansi reacted to Cyan Boujee's latest vlog. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee reveals she aborted pregnancy at 6 months

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee shared a dark secret she had been keeping to herself.

An online user posted a video of the controversial social media user admitting to terminating her pregnancy at six months.

Source: Briefly News