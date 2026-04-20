Fan-favourite entertainer Cyan Boujee has broken her silence about deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts

The TikToker surprised South Africans and her fans this weekend when she removed herself from social media without an explanation

Fans of the award-winning content creator took to social media on Monday, 20 April 2026, to react to her response

Cyan Boujee breaks her silence on deactivating social media accounts. CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

Award-winning social media influencer and content creator Honour Zuma, also known as Cyan Boujee, has revealed why she left social media after buying a R10 million house, a few weeks ago.

The popular DJ previously trended on social media when she addressed marriage and pregnancy rumours.

Social media user @newsunplugsa shared the content creator's Instagram Story on his X account on Monday, 20 April 2026.

On her social media, Cyan addresses rumours that she's married, dated a Venda or Zimbabwean guy, and why she deactivated her accounts.

"Lesang tlwaela mas*epa akere? (Don't pi*s me off). I deactivated my account for personal reasons and to take a break. I'd appreciate it if people stopped spreading misinformation," she said.

The TikToker also says she's been quiet this whole year while people claimed she was dating Venda and Zimbabwean men. Zuma also asks South Africans to stop linking her to people she doesn't know and denies rumours that she's married.

"Going off again, I will come back when I want," adds the social media influencer.

Social media users react to Boujee deactivating accounts

@Fragiie_Millz reacted:

"Cyan seems to have deactivated. Sithelo and Mawhoo have deleted some of their social media posts."

@EMuthub commented:

"I thought Cyan Boujee deactivated because she just got married, kanti it’s allegedly because of her blesser Mr Kagiso?"

@ona_nky said:

"Life is really weird. Just a few days ago, she was celebrating buying a new house."

@EMuthubi responded:

"Yo, everything will always come to light."

@Pearlyi_n_ wrote:

"Who is Mr Kagiso? And why would she deactivate because of him?"

@phiphiMT said:

"Tlogelang ngwano mong are she (leave the other child, she said), needed a break tlhe."

@Stanely_ai responded:

"Wait, if he is her blessed, why is she deactivating? She did nothing wrong mos."

@EMuthubi reacted:

"All the baddies are deleting pictures, abo (even the likes of) Sithelo and Mawhoo."

@tumelo_kganyago replied:

"We will be there when the files start coming out."

@simplytee23 wrote:

"Chomie, where did you hear this? Say allegedly, please."

Cyan Boujee shares why she left social media. Images; CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

“Cyan was found shaking”: Petrol attendant kills the Cyan Boujee challenge, SA entertained

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a high-energy petrol attendant entertained onlookers after performing a popular dance routine that was currently trending while he was on duty.

The light-hearted video was shared on Instagram on January 5, 2026, where it reached a massive audience of amused viewers.

South Africans online took to social media to respond to the video of the petrol attendant who entertained them and praised the man for his confidence, with some joking about his impressive coordination.

Source: Briefly News