Cyan Boujee trended after viral photos sparked allegations that she was married and pregnant following news of her R10 million mansion purchase

On Monday, 13 and Tuesday, 14 April 2026, the popular social media influencer addressed the claims on her official Instagram and TikTok accounts

In the comments across her videos on TikTok, the vlogger kept the conversation going through her responses regarding her personal life and finances

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Cyan Boujee addressed claims that she is pregnant and married. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Popular vlogger Cyan Boujee has responded to rumours that she is off the market and pregnant.

The social media influencer-turned-DJ topped trending charts on X (Twitter) over the weekend after a picture sparked rumours that she had been married.

The rumour started days after she had announced that she had shelled out a mouthwatering R10 million to buy a luxurious mansion.

While her alleged husband from Limpopo broke his silence, Cyan Boujee remained mum on her supposed traditional wedding ceremony until recently.

Cyan Boujee addresses rumours of being married and pregnant

On Monday, 13 and Tuesday, 14 April 2026, Cyan Boujee took to her official Instagram account and shared two stories.

On Monday, Cyan seemingly responded to the marriage rumours by sharing a meme of two men laughing hysterically. She captioned the meme with a crying emoji.

See the screenshot below:

Cyan Boujee seemingly addressed reports that she had gotten married. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, the influencer shared a link to a video posted on her new TikTok account, which she created after her old one was banned because of her involvement in the Russian work-study programme scandal. The video was captioned:

“My only child, please 😂😭“

See the screenshot below:

Cyan Boujee addressed claims that she is pregnant. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

While the comment on her Instagram story was later deleted, in the vlog about her dog, Cyan Boujee went to great lengths to prove that she is not pregnant. The DJ, whose real name is Honour Zuma, gave viewers a glimpse of her stomach by lifting her hoodie and claiming that she was losing weight.

“Guys, I feel like I am losing so much weight. Is it me?” Cyan Boujee asked in the clip.

Watch the video below:

In the comments, Cyan Boujee responded to a comment about a baby bump and another about a photo of her in makoti attire.

See the screenshots below:

Cyan Boujee reacted to a photo of herself wearing lobola attire. Image: backlikeineverleft24

Source: TikTok

Cyan Boujee suggested that she is not pregnant. Image: backlikeineverleft24

Source: TikTok

Cyan Boujee posted another TikTok of herself showing off a touchscreen LED bathroom mirror. The post was captioned:

“got my dream bathroom tbh 🤪🎀”

Watch the video below:

In the comments, a social media user suggested that Cyan Boujee stand in front of the bathroom mirror, holding a stack of cash to her ear. In her response, the controversial socialite suggested that she gets money from someone.

See the screenshot below:

Cyan Boujee suggested that she gets money from her bag. Image: backlikeineverleft24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee also teased that she was off the market when a fan proposed to marry her.

See Cyan Boujee's response below:

Cyan Boujee teased that she was married. Image: backlikeineverleft24

Source: TikTok

Cyan Boujee reveals her bank accounts are frozen

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Cyan Boujee shared that her bank accounts had been frozen, revealing why the financial institution had done so.

Social media users poked fun at the controversial influencer, laughing at her apparent nonchalance.

Source: Briefly News