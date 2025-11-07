Cyan Boujee is still dealing with the fallout from the Russian recruitment scandal that previously landed her in hot water

On Friday, 7 November 2025, the socialite and DJ announced that she had lost another of her social media platforms

She suggested that the latest ban might be a sign for her to focus on other things

Cyan Boujee got her second TikTok account banned again. Image: cyan.boujee24

The Russian recruitment scandal continues to haunt popular socialite-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee, who revealed that she lost another account.

Cyan Boujee and several popular social media influencers and content creators dominated headlines after promoting a Russian work-study opportunity targeting young South African women.

Cyan Boujee's second TikTok account gets banned

Although the noise around the Russian work-study opportunity might have died down, Cyan Boujee is still feeling its repercussions. On Friday, 7 November 2025, Cyan Boujee shared a video on her Instagram stories, sharing that the new TikTok account she opened after the one with 1.8 million followers was banned during the height of the Russia recruitment backlash had faced the same fate as her previous account.

She suggested that her new account with almost 400,000 followers had been banned because someone had reported it to TikTok.

“I know you guys love me so much, and I love you guys so much, too, but unfortunately, there are people who don't love me, and because of that, I've been banned again on TikTok, guys. Guys, unfortunately, I do not have TikTok anymore. I was about to reach 400K followers, but unfortunately, the enemy won this time around,” she explained.

Taking a philosophical approach, Cyan Boujee suggested that the second ban was a sign for her to pivot. She also made it clear that she does not plan to open a new TikTok account anytime soon.

“So yeah, I guess maybe also my content was too premium. And this is a sign maybe that, oh my gosh, I must just like, focus on other stuff. It’s over,” Cyan Boujee said.

When contacted by TshisaLive for comment, TikTok said it would look into why Cyan Boujee’s second account was banned.

Cyan Boujee shares personal losses due to recruitment scandal

In other news, Cyan Boujee had previously opened up about the losses she suffered after advertising the Russia Alabuga Start Program targeting young South African women.

She shared that apart from her TikTok account being banned, her romantic relationship suffered. She also shared the lessons she learnt because of the experience.

Cyan Boujee also opened up about what she was looking for in a man and the tribes she would never date again.

Cyan Boujee announced that her TikTok account had been suspended. Image: cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee reacts to Mamelodi East cousins’ brutal attack

Meanwhile, Cyan Boujee did not use her new TikTok account for entertainment purposes only, but also discussed issues of national importance.

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee emotionally reacted to the murder of two young women from her home town in Mamelodi, Tshwane.

Cyan Boujee defended the two young women and urged South Africans to be empathetic to the grieving families. Support poured in for Cyan Boujee in the comments, with many applauding her for standing up for the victims.

