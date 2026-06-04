Ngizwe Mchunu released a statement regarding Julius Malema and the comments he made about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader

The activist and media personality has made several defamatory remarks about the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's comments on social media, sharing varied reactions to his statement, considering his previous stance

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Ngizwe Mchunu has apologised to Julius Malema for the defamatory remarks he made about him. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Ngizwe Mchunu has apologised to Julius Malema and retracted comments he made about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets took legal action against the activist and media personality following his defamatory remarks. The Gauteng High Court ruled in Malema’s favour on 12 May 2025, ordering that Mchunu not defame the EFF leader any further and ordering that he pay costs on a punitive scale.

Malema was initially demanding a public apology and R1 million in damages for the defamation.

Mchunu issues formal public apology

On Thursday, 04 June 2026, Ngizwe released a statement, issuing an unconditional public apology and retraction to Malema. He said that he came to a full appreciation of the legal implications of the court’s ruling after engaging with his legal counsel.

The court ruled that the statements constituted defamatory conduct and ordered Mchunu not to repeat the allegations “explicitly, impliedly, or otherwise”. Mchunu has now formally withdrawn all such defamatory remarks.

The Gauteng High Court ruled that the statements constituted defamatory conduct and ordered Mchunu not to repeat the allegations. Image: Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

What did Mchunu say about the EFF leader?

During an interview in April 2026, Mchunu claimed that the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was ‘a dead snake’ who must go to jail.

He claimed that the EFF leader was receiving money from foreign nationals, which is why he was sympathetic towards them. Mchunu has been actively campaigning against illegal immigrants in the country and has expressed unhappiness with Malema’s calls for open borders.

He also alleged that Malema sold South Africa to illegal foreigners, adding that he was not afraid of him.

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu’s apology

Social media users weighed in on Mchunu’s apology, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Umlekeri said:

“Retracting does not mean it's unsaid. The message was clear. Funded abroad.”

Mphela Mashilo Morudu claimed:

“They were saying Julius met his match and Ngizwe won't apologise. You are comparing Julius with small boys.”

Keneuoe Lenyatsa stated:

“Too much attention makes a donkey (Ngizwe) think he's a lion.”

Mk Sup noted:

“That doesn't change the fact that he said it.”

Alejandro Hennessy Dionisio said:

“He can't compete with Malema. Malema is a big fish in politics. Ask the ANC, they will tell him who Malema is.”

Melvin Msi asked:

“He said he will never apologise, now he apologises. What does that mean to mentally fit people?”

Charity Khoza noted:

“But Julius used to insult old people, and no one took him to court.”

Other stories about Mchunu

Briefly News has covered several articles about Mchunu of late, particularly about his house being set alight.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News