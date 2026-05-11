Businessman Ngizwe Mchunu trended on social media when his house was reportedly burned down on Sunday, 10 May 2026

Mchunu previously made headlines when he led a march in the CBD calling for stricter action against businesses allegedly run by illegal immigrants

South Africans commented on videos of Mchunu's house burning over the weekend

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Ngizwe Mchunu's house burns down after a march. Image: NgizweMchunu

Source: Getty Images

South African entertainer Ngizwe Mchunu sparked a social media debate when his house was burned down over the weekend.

This comes after the podcaster's march in the CBD calling for stricter action against undocumented immigrants, and businesses allegedly run without proper papers.

Social media user @knick_RSA shared a video on his X account of the podcaster's house burning on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

"Unknown criminals have burnt down the home of Ngizwe Mchunu. This follows the recent marches against Illegal foreigners. They have touched the wrong person! This is a declaration of. Burning down the homes of our leaders," said the social media user.

South Africans comment on Mchunu's house burning

@destiny_ndlovu said:

"That's the end of the road for all foreigners in KZN. The foreigners have started a war that they won't end."

@Knick_RSA responded:

"It’s gonna end with them on the road home! With nothing."

@ArusiEgo1ofAsia wrote:

"He needs donations from the gullible people who think he’s fighting for them."

@SEe134568 responded:

"Isn't it a plan to get donations to build a nice one?"

@VatoSprezza said:

"We have been waiting for foreigners to step outta line like this....so that when we retaliate, the international community won't say nywe nywe.. Foreigners are stupid; they took the bait."

@Knick_RSA replied:

"Why would you burn your ancestral home? Do you know what that symbolises?"

@enock39 wrote:

"There's no such. This is one of those Brian Mogotsi stunts."

@Proffessorq0n reacted:

"These are all staged. He took all his belongings out of those huts and got the boys to burn them. You know, March and March and Operation Dudula and all will donate. There are no ancestral home things you will talk about here. There are many ways to get donations. It's 2026, guys."

@aladinzzy responded:

"He burned his own home so they can blame the foreigners, lol we all know how you South Africans lie about everything."

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

"Zulus are the most peaceful people; never confuse their humanity for weakness. Once they start fighting, not even the SANDF can stop them. The march has been peaceful, and no one has hurt anyone, but with this act, this won't end well, good or bad, foreigner, it's chai!"

Ngizwe Mchunu's house burning down concerns Mzansi. Images: NgizweMchunu

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema sues Ngizwe Mchunu over explosive R60 million corruption allegations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema has launched legal action against Ngizwe Mchunu over alleged defamatory remarks made during an interview.

Mchunu claimed Malema received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers and accused him of protecting illegal immigrants for political gain.

The EFF leader is demanding a retraction, public apology, and R1 million in damages within 24 hours.

Source: Briefly News