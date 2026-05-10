Rapper Nadia Nakai and reality TV star Faith Nketsi had a blast with their group of friends on their international trip

A video of the pair with the men went viral as they partied up a storm in Phuket, at a place called YONA Beach

However, Mzansi shared mixed reactions to this, with many people expressing shock at this friendship

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Nadia Nakai and Faith Nketsi had a trip to Phuket with their friends. Image: Nadianakai, Theefaithnketsi

Source: Instagram

This might be the pair nobody expected! Nadia Nakai and Faith Nketsi went on a trip to Phuket with their male pals.

Nadia and Faith steal the show

The two ladies had the time of their lives at YONA Beach Club in Phuket, with their friends, and set the internet ablaze. Yona is hailed as the world's first floating beach club, and it departs from the Royal Phuket Marina.

Nadia posted the Instagram video

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"Let us show you our TALENT!!!" the rapper captioned the video.

Faith Nketsi's posts suggest that this was a spontaneous trip that was not properly planned out in advance.

"Spontaneous trips are my favourite," she said.

On X, many users were not impressed. In fact, some people did not approve of this friendship, saying Faith might be a bad influence:

@ZamakonkeK said:

"Faith Nketsi and Nadia Nakai showing their talents overseas."

@Zoxo71071795 joked:

"This lifestyle isn’t worth it, get you a nice guy even if he has a 9-5 and settle."

However, @tebogstaT did not hold back.

"There’s a moment when your girl becomes friends with a street baddie, and you just know you've lost her to the streets. Becomes friends with a street baddie, and you just know you just lost her to the streets."

@LyndaniM shared:

"Once a good girl is gone bad, she's gone forever Bro!! You have to accept before you cry yourself to sleep."

@nero_diner0 said:

"Once the lights flicker in the background on her Instagram story, just know relationship e lightile di hazard."

@WandileMasikane shared:

"And there is nothing you can do besides sit and watch the downfall."

@RatanangL826 claimed:

"I can't believe some dude paid lobola for faith Knowing very well where her heart lies."

@Bolomisa shared:

"So African Women are so amazing, man. This thing of baddies being their only reps online sucks."

@MovieFrameX exclaimed:

"This is the content we love to see. Our girls are out there representing and showing their talents properly. More of this, please!"

@CFC_Kea stated:

"People acting like Nadia Nakai hasn't been on the streets since she got on your screens."

Ntsiki trolls Faith Nketsi's church outfit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently reacted to influencer Faith Nketsi's sultry church outfit

Queen Twerk has been dedicating her time to going to church, but her outfit choice did not get Ntsiki's approval

Mzansi responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's sarcastic remarks about Faith Nketsi and her clothing choice

Source: Briefly News