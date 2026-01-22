Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently reacted to influencer Faith Nketsi's sultry church outfit

Queen Twerk has been dedicating her time to going to church, but her outfit choice did not get Ntsiki's approval

Mzansi responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's sarcastic remarks about Faith Nketsi and her clothing choice

Ntsiki Mazwai was not a fan of Faith Nketsi’s church outfit. Image: Faith.nketsi, Miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai used sarcasm to make her point when commenting on Faith Nketsi's church outfit.

The poet reacted to a video of the Have Faith star on her way to church. Although this might seem like a positive thing, looking at her past, Ntsiki was not impressed.

Ntsiki on Faith's church outfit

In a video by @busiwe_bubu, captioned "Faith Nketsi going back to church," the former reality TV star wore a light brown dress that showed off her cleavage. The short six-second clip landed on Ntsiki's timeline, and she was not moved.

The Moya Podcast producer gave a very short response, saying, "Lust and Church. Nice combination."

The star always prides herself on commenting on the controversial topics and societal issues. So her commentary on Faith Nketsi was not a shocker. Her post garnered some opinions from the online community.

Faith Nketsi’s church caused a stir. Image: Faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

@TomKhosa exclaimed:

"The pastor and the brothers are not safe!"

@KgobeMaripa laughed:

"Pastor must contribute 1M, then the sins will slide away."

@mpilohpakathi13 replied:

"Welele Inganekwane 😂."

@douche_sir shared:

"R200k of tithe contributions coming right up."

@TkMpisane said:

"True, she knew exactly what she was doing. Even slithered in baby oil. My my."

@streambeso asked:

"Ladies, please DON'T dress like this to a church service. I beg you, my sisters."

@ayankabs chuckled:

"Kodwa MaMiya! I'm weak!"

leeramafa warned:

"Going to church with those twins out like you are going to those pubs, is a disgrace."

Faith Nketsi speaks on body transformation

Nketsi previously hit back at those who accused her of getting a BBL in Turkey.

“It’s your fave saying I said I don’t want my bbl anymore for me. My babes, my body is top tier, and there’s no question there! I know it, and I love it! No surgeon can claim this masterpiece. Ok? OK,” she wrote.

In a separate post, Nketsi shared, “But how are some people saying I did surgery? At what time? Even while taking you guys through my entire journey. Weeehh, lazy people always have something to say. Bleh.”

After giving birth to her daughter, Sky Njilo, Nketsi complained about putting on weight on her bottom.

“I truly love my body né, but after a baby, I was left with a bigger bottom and no matter how much I lose weight, it’s not going anywhere. That time I miss my old jeans so much,” she said.

Faith Nketsi does 2016 challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi hopped on the viral 2016 vs 2026 trend, giving fans a nostalgic look back at her evolution.

The photo dump featured a throwback to her iconic Queen Twerk days, highlighting the early chapters of her career. Fans flooded the comments to reminisce about her journey and her massive rise to fame.

