South African reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni made headlines on social media again regarding her effortless beauty

An online user shared multiple stunning photos of the influencer, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reaction as they gush over Nciweni's glow

Sana, Vuyokazi has been serving body and glow on the social media streets ever since she had a mommy makeover done in Turkey, and recently, the reality TV star became the talk of the town among netizens regarding her new snaps.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, an online user @Asa_Sigoxo posted several stunning pictures of the former Izingane Zes'Thembu cast member looking all gorgeous and glowing on social media, which quickly garnered over 187K views.

See the pictures below:

SA gushes over Vuyokazi's beauty

Shortly after the pictures of the single mother of two on social media, many netizens couldn't help but gush over the snaps, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@melelo_x said:

"I wonder what that kid says when he sees her."

@MMM_leparagadi wrote:

"I didn’t even recognise her."

@ona_nky commented:

"She’s such a baddie now."

@sndlazi responded:

"She lost so much weight, and I didn't recognise her either."

@Melo_Malebo replied:

"She looks brighter and at peace now."

@RosesieGaba stated:

"She looks amazing. When she spoke about her weight, I was so touched. She said she didn't even like how she looked/felt when she was bigger, but it was that boy's spec, so she kinda let herself go."

@MfundiCalvin shared:

"In the famous words of the Snr, she wouldn’t have been known if it wasn’t for Mpumelelo, all the endorsement deals came right after her DMing Jnr and declaring her undying love for him…as they say, the rest is history."

@MoneiTshepiso mentioned:

"She didn’t want to leave; she left because he didn’t want to make her the first wife. Kodwa muhle yena Yoh."

@Hla_Candy wrote:

"Y'all do realise that Mpumelelo is not struggling without her, either, right? And I bet you she'd go back if he wanted her back!"

@OslinaM said:

"I love her comeback so bad this is the mommy makeover every woman deserves."

@AdorableHot shared:

"But she left Sibindi a long time ago and married someone else. Why bring up an old ex when she had a more recent one that was toxic too?"

Inside Vuyokazi's mommy makeover

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni had finally shared the before and after from her tummy tuck. Nciweni recently underwent a mommy makeover to transform her body, going through several procedures to achieve her dream physique, and she looks amazing.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the famous Mono Cosmetic Clinic posted a before-and-after video of Vuyokazi's transformation. Her fans are here for the transformation. She is candid about undergoing breast lift surgery as well as 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction).

