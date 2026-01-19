Cyan Boujee Bares It All in Hot Pictures, Mzansi Shares Mixed Feelings: “She Ate”
- South African DJ Cyan Boujee wore revealing clothing in her latest Instagram post and sparked mixed reactions online
- The social media content creator wore a light blue bodysuit and posted the snaps on her Instagram page
- Although some fans were intrigued by the star's beauty and banging body, many people were not impressed at all
Social media was abuzz when DJ and content creator Cyan Boujee posted a series of hot snaps on her Instagram.
The star is known for causing chaos on her social media platforms with her stunning and sultry pictures. So these latest pics come as no surprise!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, 18 January 2026, Cyan Boujee showed off her body wearing a baby blue bodysuit and long silver heels. She captioned her post, "Oops."
Taking to Instagram, X user @jnrflacko, reposted some of the pictures and captioned them, "Summer season Cyan Boujee."
The star recently trended after comedian Mpho Popps hailed her as one of Mzansi's top baddies, but also stated that she was not his cup of tea.
Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's photos
Below is a mix of comments from social media users who dragged Cyan Boujee's posts, while some people are loving her boldness.
@NtxndoZAR said:
"Money well spent."
@Sharyberry_M shared:
"I wish I could steal her face."
@TheChildProTips stated:
"I think we're good with the face pictures. The bottom is giving Only Fans vibe."
@Avy_Coleman stated:
"She's not giving us rest, hey."
@Thato_Rachidi complained:
"This girl and being undressed. Aikhona."
@tahbryce responded:
"Whoever said this is attractive needs to be arrested."
@ochirozowafx shared:
"This BBL thing really doesn't look nice."
Tahladacosta celebrated:
"You know where this thing of yours is taking you. You look great, darling. Beste!!"
@thagodfathadrew said:
"And we're supposed to take women seriously with such people as their role models."
Cyan hits back at Mpho Popps
The influencer did not take Mpho Popp's remarks very lightly. The star hit back at Mpho, saying he is too old to understand what the youngsters deem as hot.
"Personally, that's not my cup of tea' bathong ba modimo isn't he pushing 40? This conversation wasn't for him LOL. It's a young energy conversation; the youngsters gave me that title. I am BAD ASF. Personal taste in someone 2 decades younger than him is wild. Go plan another failed marriage or something."
Shamiso Mosaka speaks on BBL drama
In a previous report from Briefly News, Shamiso Mosaka opened up about the painful BBL journey. Speaking about the process, the radio star said, “I always wanted to get rid of my hip dips. I always had a cute bum, but I had no hips, and I didn’t like that when I was wearing something tight. I didn’t have an hourglass figure,” she said.
When it comes to the cost, Shamiso said that she was fortunate that a clinic in Turkey reached out to her for a collaboration. She said they offered her a discount, and she jumped at the opportunity.
Source: Briefly News
