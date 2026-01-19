Talented songstress and actress Shalate Sekhabi has responded to rumours that she's pregnant

Sekhabi, who played the role of Shoki Zwide in House of Zwide, recently announced her engagement to her former co-star Wanda Zuma

Sekhabi and Zuma's colleagues and industry friends previously congratulated them on their engagement

'House of Zwide' star Shalate Sekhabi rubbishes pregnancy rumours. Image: PhilMphela

Popular actress Shalate Sekhabi, who portrayed the character of social media manager Shoki Zwide on eTV's House of Zwide, has commented on her pregnancy rumours.

Sekhabi recently made headlines when she confirmed her engagement to former Shaka ILembe actor Wanda Zuma, who portrays the character of Nkosi Zwide.

The singer rubbished rumours that she's expecting her first child on her Instagram Story on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Sekhabi shared AI-generated photos of her pregnancy created by Facebook bloggers and wrote: "Hi, my loves. Please help me by reporting the following that are spreading fake news. Some people really need to get a life, and urgently so. It's actually sick."

The actress also revealed that she didn't wanna address this and make it a thing because there's no truth to it, but a lot of people believe it.

"And after having several setrangers come up o me regarding this, it gets to a point," said the star.

The media personality and Zuma recently celebrated their engagement online after the star exited the eTV fashion telenovela.

Social media users react to Sekhabi's engagement

@MissLeera2 asked:

"Did they fall in love on the show?"

@newdawnawait said:

"Work wife...Yabona nje," (Do you see?)

@PakamaV_M replied:

"They’re actually a couple. Makes sense."

@TumiMashabela wrote:

"They look good together. Congratulations to them."

@RebaoneMogotsi reacted:

"That’s why dating an actor is BS."

@Lulo_P said:

"@IKEKHUMALO2 said having a wife working as an actor is risky, actors fall for each other during the kissing scenes."

@LeeMpaki responded:

"Perfect for each other... congratulations to them."

@malose wrote:

"Thinking people are given script kante no."

@Artybotoman93 reacted:

"So actors really fall for each other? Clearly."

@CrappyKing22 said:

"They took work home."

@BoostingCable wrote:

"Oh, nice. I love it for them. So, should we forget about Nkosi having a love interest in the show? Like ever?"

@Authar11 responded:

"Thina sithi niya act’a kanti senidlana kwamapela."

@GraceM_fanpage said:

"Her mouth is so big BTW. Very distracting."

@LfcJaymo wrote:

"Never letting my girl pursue an acting career."

@Gugu_Danylolla commented:

"This sithi abantu bayadlala kanti ba serious Yohh."

@Thokozani_Si replied:

"It only makes sense to be honest."

@tibosimelane wrote:

"I love them sm ngicela bayiphatse kahle le relationship yabo."

'House of Zwide' star Shalate Sekhabi slams pregnancy rumours. Images: ShalateSekhabi

Source: Instagram

