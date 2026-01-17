Former Gomora and Generations actor Buyile Mdladla left South Africans puzzled when his latest photo was shared on social media

The House of Zwide actor trended online when social media users accused him of bleaching his skin

Soapie fans commented on the viral before-and-after photos of the former Uzalo star and compared the pics

'House of Zwide' viewers believe Buyile Mdladla bleached his skin. Image: BuyileMdladla

Source: Instagram

Former Generations actor Buyile Mdladla had social media talking on Friday, 16 January 2026, when his before-and-after photos were posted on X.

Mdladla, who previously discussed the highs and lows of the entertainment industry, is accused of bleaching his skin by House of Zwide fans.

The former Gomora star, who is reportedly a pastor, currently plays the character of millionaire businessman Khulubuse Zungu on the eTV telenovela.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo on his X account of Mdladla with his House of Zwide co-star Mduduzi Mabaso.

House of Zwide fans react to Mdladla's pic

@ms_tourist commented:

"Was Buyile always a yellow bone, or is it the camera?"

@SLephera9174 wrote:

"He bleached. I saw his hands on the House of Zwide the other day, it was like they've borrowed him Shaka Zulu's hands."

@ms_tourist responded:

"Not my King catching strays now. The original iLembe was a yellowbone by the way."

@ParhBallouw said:

"Buyile Mdladla okare (looks like) wa bleach’a."

@TshidiJane reacted:

"Haibo? I'm thinking the same thing, gore (that) noh man, he looks lighter than light."

@Buhle_bam wrote:

"Amaqupha athi UV drip what what."

@Xing_Xing100 responded:

"I’m sure it’s just lighting bakithi, ama gents angagugi, kunini uBuyile specifically has been acting since we were kids."

@hello_zaddy reacted:

"Yes, he’s bleaching. He’s a nice guy, though. Let’s leave him alone."

@Sairatjie wrote:

"Buyile used to be a handsome, brown-skinned man."

@SphuTheOne responded:

"Buyile uya’creama?"

@ms_tourist wrote:

"I was just shocked because I know the other look."

@SNX970 said:

"It seems someone is bleaching."

@RSenoamali replied:

"He used Eskamel or He-MEN."

@kw9nele_mtsh9li reacted:

"Mr Buyile's knuckles? Uya bleacha na?"

@njakes245 responded:

"He needs to plug us with whatever he used to be X4 shades lighter.'

@Thabo_Tshisi wrote:

"uBuyile uya creamer?"

@REAL_JUJUSA said:

"Uya creamer (leaching) ubuyile."

@tsepy_18 responded:

"I don't remember Lungile being this light-skinned."

@MissTsiboo replied:

"A shameless man has done it again. Bleached his skin with absolutely no damm shame in this world."

@SpiceOfLyf said:

"Ey, uBuyile akagugi nhlobo."

@CMagagz reacted:

"Did he also do the thing that the other lady did to her skin?"

'House of Zwide' fans share before-and-after photos of actor Buyile Mdladla accused of bleaching. Images:MusaKhawula and Njakes245

Source: Twitter

Paballo Mavundla was unemployed for nearly a 1 after Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actor Paballo Mavundla opened up about his latest film role and departure from Generations: The Legacy.

The actor currently portrays the character of a fashion designer, Sandile, on eTV's fashion telenovela, House of Zwide.

Viewers of the telenovela recently took to social media to respond to Mavundla's character's storyline.

Source: Briefly News