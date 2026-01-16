Andile Mpisane recorded a video of himself dancing and singing along to a song, going viral on X

The soccer club chairman was previously at the centre of controversy regarding his PSL tenure, with many saying he didn't deserve to play professionally

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many commenting on his soccer-playing days

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Andile Mpisane showed off his dance moves in a recent video. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane, the chairman of a prominent soccer club, recently made waves on X with a lively video where he dances and sings along to a popular tune.

The unexpected performance has captivated fans and sparked a flurry of engagement on the platform.

X user, @busisiwebubu, captioned the video:

"Football star Andile Mpisane shows off his dance moves."

Watch the video in the post below:

Fans react to the video

As soon as the video was posted, comments poured in.

Many expressed admiration for his infectious energy, while others remarked on his athletic abilities.

@mpho_deepza said:

"No one irritates me like this one."

@MadumiseMo brought up the star's love life, asking for clarity:

"Can someone balance me on how Andile was able to bag Thobeka Majozi?"

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"He is a man child. So unserious. Just fun and games."

@SiyabongaGreat questioned the caption, stating:

"Football star? Nisebenzisa lamagama budedengu manje [You people just throw words around]."

@JaboHTP said:

"Football star? Respect us please."

@Visiswa_Simbi added:

"Football star phi? Welele."

At least one approving comment came from @letsoaloalex1, who declared:

"The boy is talented."

Another user, @SnqoeMasinga, chimed in:

"You lost me when you said 'star'."

@masixole_l wrote:

"What does the word star mean to you?"

Who is Andile Mpisane?

Andile is a well-known South African personality, best recognised as a former professional footballer, reality TV star, musician, and businessman.

He's the son of prominent Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize (aka MaMkhize) and often appears in the spotlight for his lavish lifestyle and family connections.

Andile Mpisane's football career

He played as an attacking midfielder/right winger (often wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey).

He was chairman of Royal AM FC (a Premier Soccer League club owned by his mother) at a very young age, around 19, and even played for the team.

After Royal AM faced major issues (including tax disputes with SARS leading to its demise), he moved to Eswatini to play for Mbabane Highlanders AM (another club linked to his family), where he also served as chairman.

Andile Mpisane dabbles in music

A video clip of Kabza De Small and Andile Mpisane in the studio made the rounds online, hinting at fresh music on the horizon.

The footage captured the duo vibing over beats.

Seemingly hinting that he intends to switch over to music, Andile was also seen dabbling with DJing, showing off his skills online.

Andile Mpisane played football for a club owned by his socialite mom. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee reacts to a video of Andile Mpisane DJing

Popular DJ and producer Prince Kaybee was unimpressed by Andile's DJing skills, saying that music was "the most disrespected art".

Briefly News reported at the time that Kaybee, the professional DJ, producer and all-around musician, and his supporters could not help but shake their heads in disappointment.

Source: Briefly News