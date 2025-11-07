Andile Mpisane suddenly launching a DJing career earned him an unexpected reaction from none other than Prince Kaybee

The DJ/ producer recently shared his unfiltered thoughts about Andile's new side hustle after watching a viral video of him playing on the decks

He was not the only one to comment on Mpisane's latest career move, which ignited a heated debate online

Prince Kaybee weighed in on Andile Mpisane’s DJing video. Images: KabeloMusic/ Twitter, andilempisane10/ Instagram

Source: UGC

South African footballer Andile Mpisane took Mzansi by storm with the launch of his latest career, DJing.

The former Royal AM chairman was captured in a now-viral video, vibing to his Gqom set at the LIV Nightclub in Sandton, Gauteng, before hitting the stage to show off his dance moves.

Did we mention that he's also a dancer? Andile has explored a vast number of careers in his 24 years, from trying his hand at dancing, later singing, being a football player, to now DJing.

While his journey in the entertainment industry shows his resilience and willingness to try new avenues to reach success, not everyone was impressed with his sudden shift.

Reacting to his video on Friday, 7 November 2025, was Prince Kaybee, who expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at the alleged "disrespect" people have for music.

"I repeat, music is the most disrespected art in modern times."

He referenced his 2024 comment, reacting to Skomota's attempt at DJing, where he expressed the same sentiment.

Prince Kaybee criticised Andile Mpisane for starting a DJing career. Images: KabeloMusic/ Twitter, andilempisane10/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Kaybee's statement highlighted the growing number of DJs in South Africa in recent years who appear to have banked on their popularity for bookings.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cyan Boujee revealed that she used her notoriety to become a DJ and "pass time," admitting that it was not due to her passion for the craft

While it's unclear what inspired Andile's decision to hit the decks, Kaybee, who is a professional DJ, producer and all-around musician, and his supporters could not help but shake their heads in disappointment.

Watch Andile Mpisane's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's comment

Online users agreed with Prince Kaybee's statement, even pointing out other careers that are allegedly being "disrespected."

DumDiesel added:

"Acting is definitely top 2 in that list!"

Kuliki_Hubs said:

"Entertainment is being disrespected. Imagine Skomota"

Neoza_Monaiza wrote:

"I hear you, shem, and I raise you sports, health and fitness. Even people like Unathi are hosting bootcamps."

Saul_Truth responded:

"Couldn’t agree more!"

by_greatest posted:

"Music and acting. So many untalented people are flooding these industries, especially TikTokers.

Andile Mpisane's new side hustle sparked mixed reactions online. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others criticised Prince Kaybee and accused him of being a "gatekeeper." Many judged him for seemingly attempting to stop young artists from pursuing music careers.

TeeEye27 said:

"With this mindset, there would never be artists like Ciza, Jazzworks, etc, because they are afraid to be told they are chance takers. Let people be, surely they have their target market."

SirLindoo dragged Prince Kaybee:

"Trying to gatekeep an industry that you are no longer relevant in."

mthaborex wrote:

"Music is for everyone, bro. Being a pro doesn’t mean others can’t do it for passion. It’s like football; not everyone who plays wants a contract. Creativity’s meant to be shared, not gatekept. Let’s drop the God complex.

MALEKAPM_8 argued:

"It's not like you invented music."

PsNengovhela responded:

"Some people probably said the same when you started your DJing career."

Prince Kaybee gives artists the green light

In more Prince Kaybee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ giving young artists permission to remix his classic songs.

Kaybee was approached by a budding producer with a humble request to remake one of his tracks, and his response melted many of his followers' hearts.

Source: Briefly News