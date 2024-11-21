Prince Kaybee Criticises Skomota's DJing Skills, Angers Netizens: "He Is Better Than You"
- Skomota has shown a different side to him apart from just being an internet dance sensation
- A video of Skomota DJing sparked numerous reactions online; however, Prine Kaybee made some salty remarks
- His sentiments on music being one of the most disrespected art forms did not sit well with some people
Prince Kaybee ruffled feathers when he reacted to a video of Skomota showing his skills behind the decks.
Skomota debuts DJing career?
24-year-old viral internet dancer and singer Skomota, real name Thabang Sefala, went viral on X after a short clip of him working his magic behind the decks.
A user @Maluda012 posted a video of the dancer DJing at an unknown venue with the caption:
"Cancel his grants with immediate effect, go gafa rena (We are the crazy ones)."
Prince Kaybee reacts to Skomota being a DJ
Reacting to Skomota's video, Prince Kaybee made a snide remark about music being a disrespected art form.
"Music is the most disrespected art to date," he wrote.
The DJ never shies away from speaking his mind; however, this time, he stepped on a few toes.
Mzansi drags Prince Kaybee
Some people did not like his views on music being disrespected, so they clapped back on Skomota's behalf.
@SSDithipe joked:
"If we are being honest he is better than you."
@Nkgopotse_M stated:
"As a parent to a neurodivergent child, I don’t think that’s a fair statement. Such milestones which seem to be disrespectful in your universe are and should celebrated, NOT perfection as defined by neurotypicals, and I know the family is probably just so thankful that he’s been able to survive in a normative world and in the midst of vile people like yourself; you need to heal brother."
@unclescrooch said:
"Haibo. I watched the video expecting him to mix dipere and he didn’t. What exactly is the disrespect here? He’s doing what every DJ does😕"
@nottokollo stated:
"You guys are jealous of people with special needs?"
@sibu_jovis slammed:
"You talking nonsense. You’ve never called out all female DJs."
@shudu_squared remarked:
"He is even doing it better than you."
Skomota cancels bookings amid exploitation saga
In more Skomota news, Briefly News reported that dancer Skomota had announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold.
This was amid the controversial issue of his manager exploiting his money. It was revealed that the star doesn't even have a bank account, and someone else handles his finances.
