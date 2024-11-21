The South African dance sensation Skomota recently showed off his DJing skills on social media

A video of the star DJing at an unknown event was posted by an online user on Twitter (X)

Many netizens were in awe of Skomota's skills, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

Ngwana Sesi has made headlines on social media again, but this time, he stunned many netizens with his DJing skills.

The 24-year-old dancer and singer, whose real name is Thabang Sefala, trended online after a video of him @Maluda012 posted DJing at an unknown event on her Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Cancel his grants with immediate effect, go gafa rena."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Skomota's DJing skills

Shortly after the video of the star Djing was shared, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction and some of them were impressed by his short set's good. Here's what they had to say:

@MartinSela85096 said:

"He's better than DJ Sbu."

@MorenaDolphin responded:

"Mystro looked at Skomi like a proud dad."

@KingNjabzin commented:

"When he did that first effect I knew that there's no ways maarn!"

@LubnaAman8943 wrote:

"Looks like it's game over for him now!"

@Buja3D replied:

"I didn't know he's this good yoooh, even better than Prince Kaybee."

@DatDude_Gwetse tweeted:

"Thing is people with disabilities have different areas where they will outdo you."

@Nation_HQ said:

"Myztro can’t believe his eyes."

@King_MM_M mentioned:

"He's better than someone I won't mention."

Skomota cancels bookings following allegations that he is being exploited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's upcoming artist, Skomota, has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. In an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

