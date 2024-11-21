The South African music producer King Monada was recently seen taking his new Mclaren out for a spin on the dusty roads in Limpopo

The video of the Briefly Awards nominee was posted on social media by an online user

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to him driving the expensive car at a township

The South African musician and music producer King Monada once again had social media buzzing with his new expensive car, a McLaren.

Recently, the Briefly Entertainment Awards nominee bought another car, weeks after he shared on social media that he purchased a million rand Ford Raptor.

An online user, @Undip_, posted a video of him taking his new McLaren for a spin on the dusty roads of Limpopo on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"I will never understand how one buys such a low car to drive it on the dusty streets of Limpopo, jealousy aside."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to King Monada's video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of King Monada taking his new ride for a spin. Here's what they had to say:

@zuriwtf said:

"He lives there, right? So he can drive it there, he can drive it anywhere he wants."

@StHonorable commented:

"He was ill-advised on this one."

@coldmax07 replied:

"Imagine seeing this for the first time as a young boy in the dusty street of Limpopo. I'd be so inspired and motivated."

@prow_II responded:

"They want to show off."

@FloraAcetyra tweeted:

"I get what you mean! It seems like a risky choice for those conditions!"

@Malome_TT mentioned:

"King Monada is minding his business and going on with life."

