Mzansi Reacts As King Monada Purchases Another Car, a McLaren: “He Won’t Sleep Again”
- South African musician King Monada stunned many fans as he purchased another car
- A video of the star going to fetch his new McLaren was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star buying another car after purchasing a Ford Raptor
South African musician and music producer King Monada has done it again. He excitedly shared that he added another expensive, top-notch vehicle to his collection.
The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker recently bought another car, a McLaren, just a month after he announced the purchase of his Ford Raptor. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star fetching his new set of wheels on his Twitter (X) page.
He captioned the clip:
"King Monada celebrates purchasing a McLaren."
Watch the video below:
Netizens reacted to King Monada buying new car
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after finding out that he bought another car. Here's what they had to say:
@ChrisEcxel102 questioned:
"Limpopo Witches are on leave or what?"
@ChrisExcel102 wrote:
"It’s okay to achieve, and we will clap hands, but when you want us to clap hands for you every week, you’ll start annoying us. We will be there no matter what."
@NathiSibiya8 responded:
"He won't sleep again, does he really hate sleeping?"
@AsaSitole commented:
"Next week he will be owing SARS R100 Million!"
@getdigitalwork replied:
"The guy must be loaded, Congratulations to him."
@MthabineJustice wrote:
"He will sleep outside the whole month now, congratulations to him."
@Mutwanamba_SA tweeted:
"I hope he is not making bad financial decisions. Otherwise, this is a beautiful car, congratulations to him."
