The South African child star Dr Musa Mthombeni recently compared himself with King Monada

The former YoTV presenter shared on Twitter (X) that he understands what the musician is going through as he also bought a new car

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mthombeni's comparison

Dr Musa Mthombeni shared his thoughts on him and King Monada. Image: @kingmonadamusic, @drmusamthombeni

The South African child star Dr Musa Mthombeni has made headlines once again on social media.

Dr Musa Mthombeni compares himself with King Monada

The Mzansi child star and influencer Dr Musa Mthombeni became a hot topic after he flaunted his new Mercedes-Benz V-Class on social media. He recently compared himself with the South African musician King Monada.

The former YoTV presenter shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page, sharing that he personally understands King Monada regarding his buying a new car after the musician trended on social media as a picture of him guarding his new Ford Raptor circulated.

Mthombeni wrote:

"Personally, I understand what King Monada is going through 'car-cally.'"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Dr Musa's post

Many netizens shared their reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni's post. See some of the comments below:

@KingDon_za said:

"Noh its a sickness doc you must help him."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"Please don’t tell me you also have a sniper rifle and a camouflage gear, because if you do am here at your service."

@NdinguAmanda responded:

"New car owner to new car owner."

@_furnx responded:

"Sleep outside tonight."

@Lady_Nthee replied:

"Of course you do."

@bxdbxxch said:

"To think they don’t believe it’s your car because your wife wasn’t present shows how stupid some people are. Congratulations Doc."

