King Monada had fans in stitches when he slept outside to watch over his new million-rand Ford Raptor

The Limpopo singer stood guard in army uniform to protect his new wheels, and fans could relate

Hilariously, netizens said they would do the same, while others admired Monada for always keeping them laughing

King Monada slept outside to guard his new car. Images: King Monada

King Monada recently added another car to his garage and did what anybody would do: stand guard and watch his new ride all night.

King Monada guards his new car

When it comes to King Monada, you are guaranteed a good laugh, and the Limpopo singer never runs out of content.

Coming from his drama with a promoter, it appears the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker hit the jackpot and rewarded himself with a new Ford Raptor valued at over a million rands.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Monada in army gear patrolling beside his car, whereas in another posted by Tsele_MK, the singer seemingly performed a ritual to protect his car.

Meanwhile, in a separate picture, Monada is seen sleeping next to his car with a gun posted beside him, ready to shoot:

Mzansi reacts to King Monada's video

Netizens are floored and can't get enough of Monada's shenanigans:

khandizwe_chris was in stitches:

"King Monada is never serious."

Afriforeal2 said:

"My Goat should be a comedian. He's effortlessly funny, this one."

RNaidoo trolled:

"Is the music scene so bad that he started making comedy videos?"

Meanwhile, others could relate and claimed that they would do the same:

LankyObserver said:

"When you finally drive this machine, you understand this brother."

Xitsundzuxo_ wrote:

"I understand him; you can't just buy such a big car and relax."

Andie_Malukutu admitted:

"I’d do the same, to be honest."

Jojo Robinson shows off new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robingson's new sports car.

The Real Housewives of Durban star had netizens gagging over her new ride, and admired her spoilt wife status:

lungile_mlaba said:

"Being a housewife is hard work, but somebody has to do it; let it always be you, Jo.

