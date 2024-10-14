King Monada Performs Traditional Rituals to Protect His Ford Raptor, SA Reacts: “He’s Making Sure”
- King Monada recently performed a traditional protection ritual on his new Ford Raptor, which has been making headlines
- The musician shared a video of the ritual on social media, where he is seen dressed in traditional attire next to the car
- Mzansi responded with laughter and praised his humorous content, suggesting he should consider acting or doing skits
Limpopo-based musician King Monada has made headlines since purchasing his new Ford Raptor. The star has been sharing videos of his new whip, and he recently conducted a traditional protection ritual to protect the car.
King Monada performs ritual for his new car
King Monada is enjoying his new car. The musician has been sharing hilarious content on social media since purchasing the orange Ford Raptor.
A video of the star seemingly performing traditional rituals to protect his vehicle was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by the popular news blog MDN News. The now-viral clip shows King Monada dressed in traditional attire and sitting beside the car. The caption read:
"King Monada performing a traditional protection ritual on his new Ford Raptor."
Mzansi responds to King Monada's video
The star's rituals video left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter. Many said the star should consider doing skits because he has been nailing the car content.
@lekomdlal said:
"Am I the only one who’s enjoying this content?😂😂"
@aey_dear commented:
"Bro is having the time of his life."
@bad_option88 added:
"It's never a dull moment in South Africa."
@Patrick61593939 wrote:
"This is making me laugh why a ritual anyway robber you have been warned."
@SwartSakk commented:
"Monada should now start acting THIS IS GOOOOD content 😅🤣🤣"
