Popular media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni decided to stop giving us content about his lovely wife and post about the other love of his life

The star showed off his stunning green ride in a viral Instagram video and fans loved it

Many headed to the comments section and lauded Dr Musa for taking great care of his beautiful ride

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Musa Mthombeni is among the many celebrities who have an eye for vintage cars.

Dr Musa Mthombeni showed off his stunning car. Image: @drmusamthombeni.

Source: Instagram

Stars like the late DJ Sumbody, DJ Maphorisa and Lady Du have previously flaunted their pricey cars.

Dr Musa Mthombeni shows off his custom-made car

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday 5 February, the star shared a short clip showing the stunning vehicle. He warned his fans not to share any thoughts on his baby because it's perfect the way it is. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"#SlahlaBoysWorldWideOne of the nice looking E30s around. Now before you start telling me to put chrome BBSs on it and that the colour is what what… buy your own and do all the things you’re about to suggest to the one you’ll build."

Social media users react to Dr Musa Mthombeni's post

Taking to the post's comments section, many lauded Dr Musa Mthombeni for taking great care of his car. Others even said they want to get a ride in the vehicle.

@yvonne_bun said:

"Hehehehe such anger on a Sunday he said mind the business that pays you, everyone."

@tshepo_mphela commented:

" are you going to a street bash in 1997."

@thanda_m added:

"Saw you driving it by North riding the other day and yeah it’s perfect."

@just_mulo noted:

" but you should get different rims…but oksalayo bafo it’s hot."

Simz Ngema raises eyebrows after posting pic with mysterious lover's arm, SA argue if it's Tino Chinyani

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media is waiting for Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani to confirm that they are back together but it seems they are laying low this time around.

The pair who shocked the country after announcing their decision to part ways late last year seems to have talked things through and are back together.

Rumours that the pair had rekindled their romance started swelling up when they seemingly posted snaps from the same holiday resort. Social media investigators put two and two together and concluded they were at the resort at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News