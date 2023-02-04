Simz Ngema had the internet talking when she posted pictures of her getaway with her mystery man

The star who announced her breakup from baby daddy Tino Chinyani seems to have gotten back together with him but is keeping things hush-hush

She recently shared saucy snaps from her getaway and one picture showed a tattooed arm of a guy who many think belongs to Tino

Social media is waiting for Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani to confirm that they are back together but it seems they are laying low this time around.

Simz Ngema has peeps talking after seemingly sharing Tino Chinyani's arm on her page. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani.

Source: Instagram

The pair who shocked the country after announcing their decision to part ways late last year seems to have talked things through and are back together.

Is Simz Ngema back with Tino Chinyani?

Rumours that the pair had rekindled their romance started swelling up when they seemingly posted snaps from the same holiday resort. Social media investigators put two and two together and concluded they were at the resort at the same time.

The couple remained mum on the matter and left their fans and followers playing the guessing game on the timeline.

Simz Ngema mistakenly posts mysterious lover's arm on her page

While Instagram FBI are still trying to gather information about the former Muvhango actress's love life, she headed to her Instagram page to share saucy snaps from her getaway.

One of the bathroom selfies showed a tattooed arm of a man who many believed belonged to Simz Ngema's baby daddy, Tino Chinyani.

Simz Ngema's fans react to the post

The snap grabbed Mzansi's attention and many admitted that they went to Tino's page to compare the tattoos. Some said it was definitely tata ka Bhuka while others said it was not him.

@teeteeratshana3 said:

"Tino tattoo is like a snake kanje and this one here ain't Tino."

@rue.salon commented:

"I went to investigate than I came back and I realised ubana nguye❤️."

@martha_nehoma wrote:

"Whose hand looking good."

@thatsteasis said:

"They’ve beeeeeen been back together, where does everyone live we love it for Buka."

@avishe_trends22 added:

"Had to go look for that tattoo ."

Lerato Kganyago says her hubby Thami Ndlela is too busy to gift her expensive gifts for Valentine’s days

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as expected, Mzansi is curious about what Lerato "LKG" Kganyago will get as a gift for Valentine's Day.

Thami Ndlela, her husband, has set a high standard in the past two years. Other than gifting her the hotel that made news headlines for the wrong reasons, ZAlebs reports that LKG received a Mercedes Benz. Mr Ndlela even went as far as booking a stadium just for their day of love celebration.

On Twitter, one person named @Mdlwembe6 who was curious about what Lerato would get for Valentine's Day this year reminded the star that the day is approaching. Kganyago responded that this year, the holiday is the last thing on her mind.

