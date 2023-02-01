Tebogo Thobejane recently escaped the hustle and bustle of Jozi to cool off in neighbouring Namibia

The star had a drama-filled 2022 following allegations that she caused Lerato Kganyago's divorce

The media personality shared stunning pictures that left her followers salivating on her social media pages

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane had the streets buzzing when she posted snaps from her Namibia getaway on the timeline.

Tebogo Thobejane shared stunning content from her vacation in Namibia. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

The star didn't have Janu-worry issues as she took some days off her busy schedule to go and chill with camels in the hot desert.

Tebogo Thobejane takes some time off after an eventful year

Last year saw the Diep City star topping Twitter trends for all the wrong reasons. Social media users heavily blasted Tebogo Thobejane following reports that she had a hand in Lerato Kganyago's divorce.

According to ZAlebs, Tebogo Thobejane wanted to take off all the stress from 2022, so she jetted off to Namibia. The stunner gave her followers a glimpse of what she got up to with the videos and pictures shared on her timeline.

The club hostess showed off her famous hourglass figure in a barely there bodysuit that left little to the imagination. Like anyone who goes to the desert, Thobejane rocked a headscarf.

Fans react to Tebogo Thobejane's post

Social media users were drooling at Tebogo's posts from the vacation. Peeps marvelled at her perfectly sculpted body.

@thereal_sergecabonge said:

"Beautiful picture.!! It’s January and you enjoying like it’s December. You guys have money to enjoy."

@jabulani.nene.520 commented:

"Just by staring at your post, I also feel the feeling. Angisahali ngamzuzu weh jesu."

@shongwedoobsie added:

"I'm so glad my queen is queening again, she's happy."

@trevormediahouse1 noted:

"If I was you, I was going to save every penny am getting in Dubai for the future. Beauty doesn't last."

@jayquleen wrote:

"We rode the same camel on the same day. With all this nyash, I am sure he is tired."

Source: Briefly News