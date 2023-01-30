Mzansi media personality Shekhinah is living it up in Dubai alongside her friends

The Back To The Beach hitmaker gave her followers a glimpse of what she has been up to

Some of the activities she did were quad biking in the desert with her friends and lounging around the pool

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Like many celebrities, Shekhinah decided to take a break from the December hustle and bustle with a holiday in Dubai.

Shekhinah shared stunning pictures from her recent Dubai Getaway. Image: @shekhinahd

Source: Instagram

The star took time off from her busy schedule for some much-deserved quality time with her friends.

Shekhinah shares snaps from a Dubai getaway

The Suited hitmaker kept her fans and followers updated thanks to her constant uploads on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TimesLIVE reported that the star and her friends served friendship goals with their posts. Shekhinah went quad biking in the desert in a cute outfit, which made it look more adventurous.

The star also shared more pictures of herself looking relaxed but stylish in a MaXhosa bra and a sunset-themed pleated skirt.

Mzansi reacts to Shekhinah's posts

Fans couldn't help but feel jealous of the star. Many wished she had taken them with her to escape loadshedding and the Januworry problems back home.

@ape_town_city said:

"Talk about taking it back to the beach."

@abomatthews commented:

"LET'S TAKE IT BACK TO THE BEAACHH."

@queenofjozi added:

"Nah, you did good Chomi, me on the other hand."

@sihlenala_ noted:

"One of these needs to be framed or something."

@yiyi_catt said:

"I stole ur fashion and bought my first jean jacket today. I love your style."

@k2_kwey added:

"I love you so much. Please don’t leave the music industry ❤️❤️"

@_its_just_temsy_ wrote:

"Not hating. But you should’ve been the only one in this pic, it’s fire."

Lady Du shows off her customised BMW 325i, Mzansi peeps impressed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has taken to her timeline to show off her stunning ride. The Amapiano artist shared that she has been working hard on customising her classic ride, the BMW 325i.

The German machine is synonymous with township life in Mzansi and Yanos artists such as DJ Maphorisa and the late DJ Sumbody own the golden oldie. Car drifters also prefer the car because of its balance on the road when they are showing off their driving skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker posted a stunning pic of her Gusheshe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News