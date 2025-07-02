Amapiano music pioneer DJ Maphorisa is in search of a talented guitar player and vocalist

The musician posted a video of the young man playing a guitar in a unique manner and delivering some fiery vocals

Social media users warned the music producer against exploiting the young man, reminiscing about his past rumours

Is DJ Maphorisa looking for new talent

This young man's life is about to change forever; if DJ Maphorisa can get to him fast. The Amapiano music pioneer shared a video of a talented guy playing a guitar and delivering some catchy and powerful vocals.

Phori Madumoney said on Twitter on Wednesday, 2 July, he was blown away by the guy, and he even asked people to help locate him.

"Please help me find this talented guy, I’m blown away," Phori wrote on social media.

The man has been identified as Thuso_rsa, and people agree that he is super talented. Watch the video below:

Phori is one of those stars who identify talented individuals and put them in a song. A mere association with Phori would elevate the artist's career to heights they never imagined.

This has opened the door to massive criticism from social media users, who accused Phori of gatekeeping. This comes after several artists relayed their struggles with an industry grootman, that many believe to be Phori himself.

However, his influence is not up for debate because Phori has a long list of artists under his wing.

SA cautions DJ Maphorisa

This is how some people reacted to Phori's eye for talent:

@BafanaSurprise hailed:

"When you are big you are big, thank you for reaching out Phori. Madumane ke star, I am glad this Brother of mine is gonna rub shoulders with the likes of you. We can’t have talented South Africans singing at Taxi ranks!"

@MandDLw said:

"I have a feeling that you will rob him."

@EdwardthembaS shared:

"Please don’t EXPLOIT him and leave him depressed."

@KleinboyVDM asked:

"All those who are slamming Phori, so he should not give him the opportunity to change his life?"

@ZizinjaAbelungu said:

"Please, when you find him, give him enough Transportation money so that he can also buy food on the way to you. That R480 you gave to Mlindo traumatised me."

@taLeedz90 asked:

"Keep saving talents Lord Phorry."

@SHEZNEYLETHU said:

"Grace and luck work in such a way that I don’t understand, man. There’s a guy who has been doing this for quite a long time, and if I’m not mistaken, he was the first one to trend for these kinda videos, and musically, it was the same concept too. I guess when it’s your time."

@tessmnisi reacted:

"You want to own his masters and put feat DJ Maphorisa even when you didn't work on the song."

@Remoratiiile reacted:

"Mlindo complained that you gave him transport money for lekaneng transport, and the only change that was left was for a smoke, please romela ntwana chelete e bonagalang Phori."

