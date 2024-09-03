DJ Maphorisa is under fire for allegedly exploiting Samthing Soweto after the singer was not credited on the song Amalanga Awafani

Responding emotionally on Instagram Live, Maphorisa accused Samthing Soweto of being ungrateful and claimed he played a significant role in the singer's success

Social media users criticized Maphorisa, accusing him of exploiting and disrespecting other musicians

DJ Maphorisa broke his silence after allegations that he was exploiting Samthing Soweto. This comes after Samthng Soweto was not credited on Mas Musiq's song Amalanga Awafani.

DJ Maphorisa became emotional while addressing gatekeeping accusations. Image: @djmaphorisa and @samthingsoweto

DJ Maphorisa tears up while responding to exploitation allegations

DJ Maphorisa found himself trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star was accused of taking advantage of fellow musician Samthing Soweto. The talented singer was not credited for the just-released song Amalanga Awafani, which features Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy, DJ Maphorisa, and To StarQuality.

Social media users called for the song to be removed from all streaming platforms. Responding to the drama, DJ Maphorisa fired shots at the musician, calling him ungrateful. Speaking in a snippet of his Instagram Live shared on X by MDN News, Phori said Samthing Soweto was taking advantage of his generosity.

He added that he assisted the Amagents hitmaker when he was down and out, and this is how he paid him back. The post's caption read:

"DJ Maphorisa says F**ck you towards Samthing Soweto during his Instagram Live session, using expletives and accusing him of being ungrateful. Maphorisa claimed that he was the one who helped Samthing Soweto become successful in the music industry."

DJ Maphorisa dragged for his video

Social media users blasted DJ Maphorisa for claiming that he made Samthing Soweto's career.

@Zweli_Thixo wrote:

"So according to him, we wouldn't have had Kabza if it wasn’t of him and he made the game all by himself. If Samthing Soweto didn't want the track out then why release it with his vocals."

@Mulaudzi_1 said:

"Lord @GaytonMcK must intervene this guy has been exploiting a lot of Our talented Musicians... Robbing them of their work and swearing them at the same time 😩"

@SA_Yug_Patriots commented:

"Simple, he must just remove his vocals from the song."

@SiinahPebane added:

"The worst is that Dj Maphorisa doesn't see anything wrong with what he did to Samthing Soweto 💔 he was so defensive on his live."

