Music Producer Heavy K stirred drama when he asked Samthing Soweto to shoot the Ulele music video

Heavy K was labelled an opportunist because Samthing's name is in the middle of an exploitation drama

DJ Maphorisa was dragged into the exploitation drama after Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy released a song and failed to credit Samthing Soweto

Heavy K is currently trending on social media for asking Samthing Soweto to agree to shoot a music video for their hit song, Ulele.

Why is Heavy K getting dragged on X?

Award-winning music producer Heavy K is in the middle of drama after he requested that he and Samthing Soweto shoot a music video. This is because Soweto's name is at the top of the trends list after Mzansi rallied behind him after he was exploited.

"Can we shoot “Ulele” Music Video bro? been trying to reach out," he wrote.

This saw people labelling Heavy K an opportunist because Samthing's name was getting a lot of buzz. In response to the hateful messages, Heavy K said he had been trying to get Samthing Soweto to shoot the video since December.

"If I shoot the music video without him then nizothi boycott Heavy K, y’all must remember I tried to reach out & ke mase niright after y’all have dealt with family affairs then y’all promise to help me to get Sam on Set for “Ulele” Music Video."

Clapping back at a tweep who called him opportunistic, Heavy said: "Uyahlanya [You are crazy.] It’s our song, and the song is big; we both have a master share, so what opportunity are you speaking of?"

Heavy K is unfazed by the noise so he posted this meme:

DJ Maphorisa and Mas Musiq dragged

DJ Maphorisa's name was leading in the exploitation drama when Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy released a song called Amalanga Awafani and failed to credit Samthing Soweto.

SA reacted to Heavy K's drama:

@6uhle said:

"If they can't afford to meet his demands, no matter how ridiculous they may be, they SHOULDN'T have used his voice. Heavy K, nobody wants to see that damn music video like can you RELAX? Imagine ever siding with Phori over Samthing Soweto like are you fr?"

@chase sithole said:

"We are still dealing with DJ Maphorisa. Heavy K can relax, we will attend to him later."

