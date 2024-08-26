Ngizwe Mchunu has slammed the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival in defence of Maskandi musicians

It is alleged that Xolani Mcineka, the organiser, exploited a few Maskandi musicians by not paying them

Mchunu has instructed Mcineka to do right by the artists; otherwise, he risks them boycotting his event

Outspoken former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has come out guns blazing at an event organiser for a popular Maskandi music event.

Disgruntled Maskandi artists demand payment from organiser

Maskandi artists who performed at the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival without pay are speaking out. The event took place at the People's Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban recently and it was hosted by Xolani Mcineka.

According to TshisaLIVE, the musicians did not receive their money and were also reportedly told that they would not get it. Now, the artists are gunning for Xolani Mcineka, the organizer.

Ngizwe Mchunu defends Maskandi artists

The self-proclaimed president of the bhinca nation has reportedly instructed Mcineka to pay the artists to avoid getting slapped with a lawsuit. Furthermore, Mchunu said the artists will start boycotting his festival.

Mchunu said the organisers are using “the platform for their own enrichment”, saying he will fight them.

He further stated that he would give Mcineka seven days to settle the payments he owes artists. Otherwise, he would open a case against him, adding that this is nothing new.

“It's not something new as there are artists who have been waiting to get paid for three years. If he doesn't meet the seven days, I'll be heading to the police station to lay a case because this is exploitation,” the news publication quite Mchunu.

