Sir Trill Never Received a Cent From His Music, Mzansi Calls Out DJ Maphorisa: “Phori Is So Greedy”
- Sir Trill dropped a bombshell by revealing that he has never received a cent from his music
- This was during an interview, where the renowned singer spoke about his struggles in the music industry
- Mzansi put one and one together and concluded that it was DJ Maphorisa who may have had a hand in Trill's troubles
Sir Trill opened up about his financial difficulties after not receiving any money from the music he had worked on and being blackballed in the industry.
Sir Trill gets real about his money troubles
On the latest episode of the L-Tido Podcast, the We Rollin' hitmaker invited Amapiano sensation, Sir Trill for an in-depth interview.
Sir Trill is one of the most-loved Amapiano vocalists in the country, with hits like Emlanjeni and Yini Sdakwa, which have accumulated millions of streams across various platforms.
However, according to Trill, he has never received any money from the songs he worked on.
Speaking to L-Tido, Trill said he was dealt a bad hand when he came into the music industry with no knowledge of what a split sheet was:
"You're a youngin from e'lockshin; what do you know about split sheets? But as somebody who has been in the game and has seen that money, you tell me about them. But nobody tells you, and by the time you understand the concepts, the money has already been chowed. They call it 'school fees.'"
"I would get a call from my manager telling me my song is playing on Netflix. So I'd call the dude to find out what's going on, and they'd always tell me they're busy.
"That's when I realised that I needed a publisher, who later told me that that broer took 100% of everything. Now, when I start demanding my money, you start getting mad because I caught you; then you start blackballing me."
Mzansi weighs in on Sir Trill's revelations
Netizens are stunned by what Trill revealed, while many outed the person they believe was to blame:
TwaRSA26 demanded:
"Lord Phori has to tell us the truth."
unwindwithOkuhl said:
"I feel sorry for this brother. There's more he didn't say."
TheGeopol wrote:
"Phori is so greedy, not even politicians demand 100%."
juicystory_xciv posted:
"It's sad what is happening to Sir Trill."
Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt exposing DJ Maphorisa's shady business dealings.
Like Sir Trill, the Limpopo rapper spoke about how he had no knowledge of certain aspects of the music business, and learned the hard way.
Source: Briefly News
