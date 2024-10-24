Elton Jantjies has finally responded to the allegations that he was homeless, revealing that he has a house of his own

The former Springboks player demanded an apology from the media after claims that he was kicked out

Fans showed love to Jantjies and said he didn't have to prove himself to anyone

Elton Jantjies says he is not homeless and was never kicked out. Images: eltonjantjies

Source: Instagram

Elton Jantjies recently shot back at the reports that he was homeless after being kicked out by his friend.

Is Elton Jantjies homeless?

Elton Jantjies didn't waste any time and finally clapped back at the allegations that he was homeless.

The former Springboks star was accused of being evicted from his house, later moving in with his friend, who later kicked him out because of his troublesome lifestyle. However, Jantjies claims none of this is true.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the fitness enthusiast said he was never kicked out of his mom's house and does, in fact, have a home:

"I've got a house, I'm not homeless, and my mother didn't kick me out. I don't know what the facts are behind these things."

Moreover, Jantjies also demanded an apology for his family:

"For my mom, my kids, and the people I represent, from a respect point of view; those are the people the media has to apologise to. You don't have to apologise to me."

Supporters show love to Elton Jantjies

Netizens encouraged him to ignore the negative reports and focus on his future:

therealarnold_11 said:

"There's no need to do anything, just live life, things will come around."

theaan.van.staden wrote:

"Let them talk whatever they want as long as you live your life to the fullest."

henrymudamburi posted:

"You're too big of an athlete to justify anything about yourself."

luckythabo responded:

"My brother, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Just ignore all the noise."

justinfillmore added:

"Bru, don't explain yourself to nobody. With us that still stand by you, do your thing, brother."

