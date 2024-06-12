Ashleigh Ogle, Elton Jantjies' ex-girlfriend, wins her court case to grant a restraining order against the former Springbok flyhalf

Ogle claimed Jantjies was abusive during their three-month relationship, which happened before his former marriage to Iva Ristic

Local rugby fans have called for an end to the saga surrounding Jantjies' personal life as they believe the matter should be private

Former Springbok Elton Jantjies has a restraining order against him. Image: Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok Elton Jantjies will have to be aware of his whereabouts after his ex-girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle, won her court case to grant a lifetime restraining order against him.

The 33-year-old's Springbok career is over after receiving a four-year ban in January 2024 after testing positive for an illegal substance.

Elton Jantjies gets a restraining order

Jantjies receives a restraining order, according to the tweet below:

According to Zimoja, an unnamed friend of Ogle, said they were relieved after the findings on the case at the Randburg Magistrate court.

The friend said:

"Justice always prevails. Ash has been through a lot. She can finally feel safe from all the threats she has been receiving."

Fans say the matter should be private

Local rugby fans took to social media to say Jantjies deserves privacy after the ordeal he has gone through.

Chwayitile Kiva is sad:

"It seems like some people are happy for his downfall."

Lindile Mweli said the matter is private:

"It's none of our business."

Mzwakhe Mduduzi Tshabalala sees validity in the claim:

"Ex-girlfriend legal team!?"

Belinda Pienaar says Elton deserves privacy:

"Leave the man alone."

Patrick Tiras wants the saga to end:

"Let Elton get on with his life."

Elton Jantjies charges fans

As reported by Briefly News, former Springbok flyhalf has reportedly been charging fans R650 for a one-on-one video chat.

The 33-year-old Jantjies' career has been on a downward spiral after infidelity claims during his marriage while an ex-girlfriend alleged he made physical threats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News