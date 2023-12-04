Elton Jantjies fans will allegedly be able to chat with the rugby star but for a price

After recently splurging on his Lamborghini Urus, Elton Jantjies is allegedly charging fans to talk to him. The former Springboks player is said to be allowing his supporters to chat with him for a few hundred rands.

Additionally, Jantjies is rumoured to be returning to the field after word broke out that he would be rejoining the Lions.

Elton Jantjies is said to be giving his fans an opportunity to chat with him. The former Springboks player is said to be building a community of supporters and wants to foster his relationships with his day ones. But here's the catch: the fans will be charged R650.

According to a screenshot by The South African, Jantjies revealed his latest side hustle where he'll be charging fans and perhaps the media R650 for a one-on-one video interview.

Moreover, Jantjies is said to be starting a broadcast group to keep his fans in the loop about his career updates where he has been rumoured to be making a return to the Golden Lions. This comes after he posted on Instagram:

"Counting the days, he's back, baby!"

Fans cheered Jantjies on:

funkmixanathi was curious:

"Back to the Lions?"

athinimabongo encouraged Jantjies:

"Get your life together my brother we are here to support you!"

mmesseur said:

"We want you back brother."

brenda.cloete.5 wrote:

"Good job, we want you back on the field."

gemmamorgan88 cheered:

"You deserve everything and more!"

enverjpillay187

Get it together and get back on the field homey......The game misses you.

Elton Jantjies and Ashleigh Ogle call it quits

Following the Springboks' win at the Rugby World Cup, it was announced that Elton Jantjies and his girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle had parted ways.

In a statement posted on Ashleigh's (X) page, the influencer revealed that her life, as well as that of her family, was threatened.

"The reason for this announcement is regarding the negative affiliation with my now ex-partner, how it's affected my family, career, and public life. I've decided to end my relationship and friendship with Elton T Janjies."

