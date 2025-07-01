Jesse Kriel, the newly appointed Springboks captain, comes from a rugby family with deep roots in the sport

The newly appointed Springboks captain, Jesse Kriel, hails from an impressive family and has a fascinating personal life. His great-grandfather, John Hodgson, played Test rugby for England and the British & Irish Lions in the 1930s.

Inside Springboks Captain Jesse Kriel's Rugby Roots, Love Life and Fitness Passion

Source: Instagram

He has a twin brother, Daniel David Kriel, who is also a professional rugby player. Daniel is currently based in the United States of America, where he plays for the Seattle Seawolves.

Kriel was born in Cape Town but was raised in Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. He later moved to Pretoria to join the Blue Bulls Academy after finishing school.

Personal Life

Kriel has been involved in a long-term relationship with Hope-Natalie Anne Mortimer since 2018, even though the couple is not married and they have no children together.

Who is Hope Mortimer?

Mortimer was born on 31 October 1994 and raised on a family farm in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Her parents are Christopher and Belinda. In years gone by, her father was a marathon runner and participated in events such as the Comrades Marathon. Her parents got married on 21 October 1989.

Hope has two siblings , an older brother named Luke and a younger sister named Grace Kelly.

During her time at university, Hope was an active sportsperson, running in marathons and following in her father's footsteps.

Kriel is a passionate fitness junkie and often shares his workout routines on social media.

'Kriel's career has been on the rise since 2014

Springboks assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick said that Kriel had the leadership qualities to spearhead the team in the match on Saturday.

He rose through the ranks from the 2014 Junior World Championship straight into the Bull's 2014 Super Rugby squad but, for probably the first time in his career, faced something of a roadblock as he did not play a single game in the entire campaign.

He received his first call-up for the Springboks in 2019 and has gone on to wear 67 test caps and participated in three Rugby World Cups.

