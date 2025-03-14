Despite questions about his age and form, Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain

With several veteran players nearing their mid-thirties, Erasmus acknowledges the need for new talent

Sports analyst Brighton Bafana weighs in on Erasmus’ decision, discussing Kolisi’s impact

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed his faith in Siya Kolisi as the team’s captain, emphasizing that as long as he remains fit and in form, he will continue to lead the squad.

This decision comes amid discussions about squad renewal, with several key players—including Kolisi—now in their mid-thirties.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed his faith in Siya Kolisi as the team's captain, emphasizing that as long as he remains fit and in form.

Source: Getty Images

To gain exclusive insights into this development, we spoke with respected sports journalist Brighton Bafana, who provided his expert analysis on what this means for the team’s future.

Kolisi’s Leadership

According to Bafana, Kolisi’s captaincy is about more than just his on-field performance.

His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Springboks’ identity over the past few years, guiding them to back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

Siya Kolisi is more than just a captain; he is a symbol of resilience and unity. He took over the armband in 2018, a time when South African rugby needed a leader who could connect with both the players and the public. He has since become a national icon, and his ability to inspire is second to none.

Bafana stated.

While Kolisi will turn 35 in June, Bafana believes his presence remains crucial to the Springboks’ success as they prepare for the next Rugby World Cup.

While the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit are all capable leaders.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Source: Twitter

Balancing Experience and Squad Renewal

Erasmus has previously expressed the need to introduce fresh talent into the squad while still maintaining a strong veteran presence.

Kolisi's leadership, according to Bafana, will help facilitate this transition.

Erasmus is wise to keep Kolisi at the helm, at least in the short term. Younger players need a steady hand to guide them, and there is no better role model than Siya. His influence in the dressing room is unmatched, and his experience will be vital in ensuring a smooth generational transition.

He explained.

While the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit are all capable leaders, Bafana believes none have Kolisi’s ability to unify the team on and off the field.

A Smart Move by Erasmus

When asked whether Erasmus had made the right decision, Bafana was clear in his stance.

Absolutely. Kolisi has earned the right to lead the team as long as he can still perform at the highest level. The Springboks are in a period of change, but keeping an experienced leader like Siya will provide the stability needed for continued success.

He concluded.

Springboks Aim to Maintain Top Ranking

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks currently sit atop the world rugby rankings with 92.78 points, 2.42 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand.

Maintaining this ranking is crucial for securing a favorable seed in the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw, where top-ranked teams avoid the strongest opponents in the group stages.

