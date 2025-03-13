Rassie Erasmus Tells Senior Springboks: Prepare for Less Game Time

Rassie Erasmus informs senior Springboks that reduced game time is necessary for the long-term success of the team

The plan aims to extend the careers of experienced players, ensuring they remain at peak performance for future competitions

By rotating the squad, Erasmus provides younger players with more chances to step up, ensuring fresh energy and competition within the team

Springboks Head Coach , Rassie Erasmus has informed the senior members of the Springbok squad that they must prepare for reduced game time.

With a long-term view focused on the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Erasmus believes that balancing the experience of veteran players with the energy of younger talent is key.

For the greater good of the team’s future success, senior players will need to accept this change.

Springboks Coach,Rassie Erasmus has informed the senior members of the Springbok squad that they must prepare for reduced game time.

Source: Getty Images

Prioritizing Longevity and Performance

Erasmus’ strategy aims to extend the careers of the experienced players while ensuring the team stays competitive.

Many of the 2019 World Cup players will still be in contention for the 2027 tournament but will be approaching their mid-30s.

Reducing game time is vital to ensure that they stay in peak form without burning out, allowing them to contribute when needed on the road to the next World Cup.

Opening Opportunities for Young Talent

The plan to reduce game time for senior players also opens the door for younger players to take on more responsibility.

Erasmus is focused on giving rising talent the chance to prove themselves and push for a place in the starting lineup.

At the same time, senior players will be expected to mentor and guide the next generation, helping to develop the squad for future success.

Team Effort Over Individual Reliance

Erasmus is emphasizing that the upcoming season will require a collective team effort.

The Springboks won’t rely on the same group of players week in and week out.

By rotating the squad and allowing for new combinations, the team will remain adaptable and competitive, with every player playing a role in the team’s success.

Erasmus is focused on giving rising talent the chance to prove themselves and push for a place in the starting lineup.

Source: Getty Images

Eyes on the 2027 World Cup

The overarching goal for Erasmus is the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and managing player workload is a crucial part of this long-term vision.

While the adjustment to less game time may be challenging for some senior players, it is a necessary step to ensure that the team remains strong, with a deep roster, and ready to perform at its best when the 2027 World Cup arrives.

Rassie Erasmus Reaffirms Kolisi as Springbok Captain

Briefly News previously reported that Coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi as the Springbok captain, as long as he remains fit and healthy.

Despite Kolisi’s age, turning 35 in June, Erasmus emphasized Kolisi’s vital role as a leader, highlighting his transformation into a national icon.

While alternative leadership options like Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit are available, Kolisi's continued captaincy is seen as essential for the team's stability and success heading into the next Rugby World Cup.

