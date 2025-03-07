Erasmus has committed to keeping Kolisi as Springbok captain, emphasizing that as long as he stays fit and healthy

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made a definitive decision regarding the captaincy of the Springboks, reaffirming his belief in Siya Kolisi as the team’s leader.

Despite questions surrounding Kolisi’s form and age, with the 34-year-old set to turn 35 in June, Erasmus has committed to keeping Kolisi as captain as long as he remains in top shape.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made a definitive decision regarding the captaincy of the Springboks, reaffirming his belief in Siya Kolisi as the team's leader.

Kolisi’s Iconic Leadership

Erasmus highlighted that captaincy holds significant weight in South Africa, noting that his view on the role has evolved.

Initially, he did not place as much importance on the captaincy, but Kolisi’s transformation into a national icon, both on and off the field, has shifted Erasmus’s perspective.

Commitment to Kolisi’s Leadership

Erasmus stated that if Kolisi remains fit and healthy, he will continue to serve as captain, even with strong leadership alternatives such as Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit available.

The coach emphasized that Kolisi's leadership is vital to the team’s success and stability moving forward.

Team Renewal and Veteran Presence

As the next Rugby World Cup looms two-and-a-half years away, many key players who contributed to the back-to-back World Cup victories will be in their mid-thirties.

While Erasmus stressed the importance of team renewal—having used over 50 players last year—he acknowledged that experienced veterans like Kolisi remain crucial to the Springboks’ prospects.

Eben Etzebeth’s Recovery Update

Erasmus also provided an update on Etzebeth, who has been recovering from a concussion.

Although Etzebeth is not yet ready to play, Erasmus confirmed that he is nearing full fitness. Once Etzebeth is cleared, the coach expects him to be available for selection.

Etzebeth is among 56 players invited to the Boks’ preseason camp in Cape Town from March 10-12 and will join a virtual camp with overseas-based players later in the month.

Erasmus stated that if Kolisi remains fit,he will continue to serve as captain, even with strong alternatives such as Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi,available.

Kolisi's Continued Captaincy Vital for World Cup Preparation

With the next World Cup on the horizon, Erasmus’s decision to keep Kolisi as captain will play a significant role in the Springboks' strategy as they aim to defend their title and prepare for the challenges ahead.

