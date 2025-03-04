Springbok players earn up to R120,000 per Test match, with additional win bonuses ranging from R25,000 to R50,000

The Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby team, are some of the top earners in the country’s sporting world.

Local players are paid handsomely, with the top Springboks reportedly taking home nearly R1 million a month, based on the South African Rugby Industry Collective Agreement (2024-2027).

Despite these impressive figures, rugby salaries still fall behind those of cricketers, especially those competing in the highly lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

Comparing Earnings Across Rugby, Cricket, and Football

While all three sports—rugby, cricket, and football—offer generous salaries, they vary significantly in their earning structures.

Rugby players benefit from strong local contracts and the support of the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

Cricket, on the other hand, offers players massive financial gains from international leagues like the IPL.

South African football players, particularly those in the Betway Premiership, enjoy good wages as well.

Rugby Salaries

The Springboks earn competitive salaries in the domestic market.

Top Springbok players based in South Africa can earn R1 million monthly, supplemented by match fees and win bonuses.

In a single Test match, a player can receive about R120,000, with additional win bonuses ranging between R25,000 and R50,000, depending on the result.

Cricket Salaries

Cricketers in South Africa may earn less in local contracts but have the opportunity to earn significantly more from international leagues.

Proteas cricketers also earn match fees, with Test players making R82,000 per match, R22,000 for One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and R15,000 for Twenty20 (T20) matches, excluding any win bonuses.

Football Salaries

Footballers in South Africa’s top domestic league, the Betway Premiership, earn impressive salaries, though they are lower compared to rugby and cricket.

Top football players can earn up to R600,000 per month in base salary.

When playing for Bafana Bafana, players also receive match fees. A win for the national team nets players R60,000, while a draw brings in R30,000.

Footballers in South Africa’s top domestic league, the Betway Premiership, earn impressive salaries, though they are lower compared to rugby and cricket.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Match Fees: Springboks Take the Lead

When it comes to match fees, the Springboks stand out.

For every Test match, a Springbok player earns around R120,000, with additional win bonuses.

Non-playing members of the squad still pocket R60,000 for their involvement in a match.

This is a significant sum compared to Bafana Bafana players, who earn R60,000 for a victory and R30,000 for a draw.

Proteas cricketers also earn less per match—R82,000 for a Test match, R22,000 for an ODI, and R15,000 for a T20.

Players like Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada have earned millions from the IPL, with Klaasen raking in R48 million and Rabada taking home R22 million.Image Credit/Gary Cole.

Who Truly Earns the Most?

The Springboks lead the way in terms of matchday earnings, with cricketers in the IPL making huge sums from the international circuit.

Footballers in South Africa also have the potential for significant earnings, particularly in their local leagues.

While rugby offers competitive salaries through local contracts and match fees, cricket players can earn substantial amounts from global leagues, making it the most financially rewarding for some.

For every Test match, a Springbok player earns around R120,000, with additional win bonuses.Image Credit/Cricket SA.

The Springboks top the list in terms of matchday earnings, but cricketers dominate the international stage with the money made from leagues like the IPL.

Football players in South Africa also benefit from strong local wages and match fees, securing their place among the top earners.

