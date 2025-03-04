Siya Kolisi earns R19 168 745,00 per year, making him one of the highest-paid rugby players in South Africa

He takes home R1 597 395,42 per month and earns approximately R73 725,94 per day

Kolisi makes around R51,20 per minute, meaning that in just an hour, he earns over R3 000

Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s national rugby captain, earns a substantial salary of R19 168 745,00 per year.

His earnings reflect his leadership, skill, and impact on the game, both locally and internationally.

Monthly Breakdown

Kolisi’s salary, when divided into months, amounts to R1 597 395,42 per month.

This means he earns more in a single month than many South Africans do in several years.

Weekly and Daily Income

Weekly earnings: R368 629,71 Daily earnings: R73 725,94 This means that in just one week, Kolisi makes nearly R370 000, and every single day, he earns close to R74 000.

Earnings Per Minute

To put it into perspective, Siya Kolisi earns approximately R3 071,91 per hour and R51,20 per minute.

That means by the time you finish reading this article, he has likely earned several hundred rand.

Sources of Income

Kolisi’s salary comes from multiple sources: 1. Rugby Contracts – His club and national team payments form the bulk of his earnings. 2. Endorsements – Sponsorships with major brands such as Adidas and Red Bull contribute significantly. 3. Business Ventures – Kolisi has various business interests and investments.

The Impact of Endorsements and Sponsorships

Kolisi's endorsements play a key role in boosting his earnings.

He has become a brand ambassador for global names like Adidas, Red Bull, and Audi, alongside local partnerships with brands such as Castle Lager and Vodacom.

These partnerships not only pay him handsomely but also strengthen his position as one of rugby's most marketable figures.

Sponsorship deals allow Kolisi to continue earning even when he’s not on the field, creating a source of income that extends beyond his playing career.

Comparison to Other Rugby Players

Kolisi’s earnings place him among the highest-paid rugby players globally, rivaling top players in European and New Zealand leagues.

However, compared to sports like football or basketball, rugby salaries remain relatively modest. Siya Kolisi’s salary reflects his status as one of rugby’s most respected and accomplished players.

As the first black captain of the South African national rugby team, Kolisi carries significant cultural and social weight.Image Credit/Jen Smith.

Source: Getty Images

With a growing presence on social media and recognition across the globe, Siya Kolisi is also securing long-term financial stability through these sponsorships and investments.

His leadership on and off the field has made him a national hero, and his salary reflects not only his prowess in rugby but also his influence and status as an icon of transformation in South Africa.

His achievements, including leading the Springboks to victory in the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup finals, have solidified his place in South African history.

Siya Kolisi: A National Hero

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi continues to make a lasting impact on and off the field.

Renowned sports presenter Sarra Elgan recently named Kolisi among her Top 5 Rugby Characters, praising his charisma, leadership, and inspirational influence.

