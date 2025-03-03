The PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ruled against Jali, rejecting his claim for unfair dismissal

Jali was part of a group of players who staged what the club called an "illegal strike" in December 2023

Chippa United midfielder Andile Jali has suffered a legal setback after the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber dismissed his R5.7 million claim for contractual damages.

The claim was made against his former club, Moroka Swallows, now operating as Marumo Gallants.

Gallants, having acquired the status of Swallows, inherited the club’s contractual responsibilities, including those involving former players and staff.

Following the acquisition, the club’s owners relocated it to Bloemfontein.

Jali’s Claim for Unfair Dismissal Rejected

Jali had taken legal action seeking compensation for what he alleged to be unfair dismissal after his contract was terminated.

His dismissal followed an incident in December 2023, when several Swallows players staged what the club deemed an “illegal strike.”

The players had demanded early payment before Christmas and refused to participate in a scheduled league fixture. At the time, Jali had sought full payment of his contract and reinstatement into the team.

However, the DRC ruled against him, striking his case off the roll.

Contract Details and Termination

According to documents seen by Sunday World, Jali was initially earning R185,000 per month under his contract with Swallows.

The agreement included a clause that would have automatically increased his salary to R203,500 per month had he played in at least two-thirds of the club’s official matches for the 2023/2024 season. Legal representatives for Gallants argued that when the players went on strike, the club was not in arrears with salary payments.

The players had reportedly demanded payment on December 22, even though their contracts stipulated that salaries were to be paid on the last working day of each month.

Chippa United midfielder Andile Jali has lost his R5.7 million contractual damages case against Marumo Gallants (formerly Moroka Swallows).Image Credit/Sunday World.

DRC Awards Jali R880,000 for Image Rights

Despite dismissing his claim for unfair dismissal, the DRC ordered Gallants to pay Jali R880,000.

The amount was related to image rights, a matter that remains in dispute.

Gallants' legal representative, Leruma Thobejane, indicated that the club plans to appeal the decision, arguing that the image rights in question actually belong to Jali’s agent, Mike Makaab, who had sold them to Swallows. With the legal battle set to continue, Gallants are preparing to challenge the DRC’s ruling on image rights in the coming weeks.

Andile Jali Stays Focused on Football at Chippa United

Despite losing a R5.7 million claim against his former employers, the experienced midfielder has remained dedicated to his football career.

Since joining Chippa United in 2023, Jali has added invaluable experience to the team, helping to guide the midfield with his leadership and determination, all while maintaining a strong presence on the pitch.

Nabi Provides Update on Tashreeq Morris

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi provided an update on Tashreeq Morris' injury following the team’s 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

